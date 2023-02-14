Let's be honest, when it comes to love we can all be a bit clueless in our youth - so who better to get the ultimate advice about finding your soulmate than our elders?

Imparting their wisdom this Valentine's Day, care home residents across the UK have come together to provide their "First Date Do’s and Don'ts to Finding Your Perfect Match."

(Youngsters take note!)

Many older adults inLottie’s care home residentshave been married for over 50 years and so certainly have the knowledge and expertise on finding love and the secret to a long-lasting relationship.

With an average age of 90, Lottie’s care home residents share their first date advice for younger generations:

Don’t jump into bed! shares Ann (91)

jump into bed! shares Ann (91) Do go for a romantic meal. Don’t bring your parents, shares Alex (86)

bring your parents, shares Alex (86) Do - only a good night's kiss, shares Jean (96)

Always be loyal and faithful to your partner, shares Stanley (93)

Treat her like a lady, shares Colin (86)

Chat normally, then dance, shares Pam (83)

Do make them pay (if they can’t the first time - not worth it), shares Eileen (95)

Don’t sit in the back row of the cinema, shares Elizabeth (91)

With 72 years of marriage under their belt, Don and Jean who are residents at Anisha Grange in Billericay, certainly know what it takes to find the one.

The couple married in 1951 after first meeting in a bank they both worked at in central London and their first date was at the Palladium in London, and they went to see Danny Kaye.

Care home residents (from left) Beryl, 93, Don, 100 and Beryl 87 share their advices when it comes to finding the one Lottie

Don recently turned 100 and shares how less screen time is the secret to a long-lasting relationship telling people to "put your phone down and have a chat together”.

Beryl, a resident at Billericay’s Anisha Grange Care Home, believes it’s important to “make sure he has a sense of humour”, when picking your future husband.

She met her husband at a dance hall in Liverpool. Beryl said, “he asked her for a dance, it wasn’t love at first sight, but it developed over time.”

Another Beryl, from Anisha Grange Care Home met her husband when she was 13 and he was 15. They were both from Barking and met at their local church youth group and later married in 1957 when she was 22 and he was 24.

After almost sixty years of marriage, Beryl's advice to younger generations looking for love is to “take your time and don’t rush”.

Jacqui, a resident at Ty Llandaff Care Home in Cardiff, married her Welsh International Rugby Union player, husband Brian in 1965 in a small and intimate wedding ceremony.

She says the key to lasting and loving marriage is “holding hands and making sure that you always have a lovely day”.

Jean, a resident at Brampton Manor Care Home, shares the joy of meeting people "out and about" at a time where dating apps weren't a thing.

She "fondly reminisces of the local dances she and her friends attended that were close to the air base during the war - where there were always lots of opportunities to meet new people.”

“From first date etiquette to the secrets to a lasting relationship there’s lots we can learn from older generations”, said Chris Donnelly, Co-Founder at Lottie:

"There’s something so special about hearing about these stories of love in our care homes. Love is something most of us search for in our lifetime - and it’s great to hear the funny, inspiring, and heart-warming tips our residents have for younger generations when it comes to finding your perfect match.

"From friendships, relationships, and companionship there’s lots of ways you can spread love this Valentine’s Day to support both your own and the wellbeing of others - especially those more vulnerable”, Donnelly concluded.

Hopefully these lovely anecdotes and advice can help the youth of today find love this February 14.

