A woman's account of how she ended her marriage for her soulmate has gone viral on Twitter, because it doesn't exactly have a happy ending.

The Sydney Morning Herald published an extract from Amanda Trenfield's memoir When a Soulmate Says No, so you can guess what happens...

Recounting meeting her soulmate, at a dinner during a three-day conference that she brought her husband to, she wrote: "When our eyes met there was an instant familiarity that ran deeper than water-cooler chat. These eyes had locked before. Twelve years earlier. His name was Jason. I hadn’t forgotten."

She ended up going for drinks with him and staying out late because she was having such a good time.

"Over the course of the evening, my attraction to Jason developed. I soon became aware of his every breath and I unconsciously mirrored his pace. I caught myself, embarrassingly, looking at his chest through his slim-fitted white evening shirt. Yes, he had a fit, toned and attractive body, but was it his chest I was drawn to?"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

That sounds like a pretty good experience to us and she clearly thought so too because after meeting him she couldn't get him out of her mind.

So, logically: "Less than a month after meeting Jason, having had no communication with him since our time in Margaret River, I ended my 14-year relationship with my husband.

"The woman who had always been so careful, so planned, so organised and so clear about the path her life would take, had just made the most dramatic decision of her life, one affecting those dearest to her – her family."

'Sympathetic' people found it pretty funny, not least because the publication ran the extract with the headline: "Less than a month after I met my soulmate, I ended my 14-year marriage", leaving out the title of her book until the end of the article, a shocking twist.

Savage, savage stuff.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.