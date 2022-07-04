Most drinkers can relate to experiencing a horrid hangover the next day, but now a new "groundbreaking" pill claims it can help clear these symptoms up.

Myrkl is "the first product in history to break down alcohol effectively" according to the product website, before it reaches the liver.

To reap the benefits of the food supplement, drinkers should take the two pills between 12 and one hours before hitting the booze and the pills will work their magic for 12 hours at breaking down the alcohol.

After taking Myrkl, the alcohol is broken down into water and CO2 with a low amount of acetic acid (the cause of your hangover headaches and sickness) being produced in the liver.

The creation was designed back in the 1990s by scientist Johan de Faire, and has been “perfected over 30 years of research and design."

There was a reduction in alcohol concentration in the blood by half within 30 minutes of having a drink, after an hour this increased to 70 per cent, according to research by Myrk's manufacturer as well as Swedish pharmaceutical firm De Faire Medical and the Pfützner Science & Health Institute.

The pills are said to support immunity, boost energy levels with B12 and are also 100 per cent vegan and natural.

For those interested in trying out Myrkl, a pack of 15 will cost £30 and isn't sold in pharmacies but can be purchased on the Myrkl website.

Håkan Magnusson, chief executive officer at Myrk is excited for Brits to try out the product for themselves and said: “Marking the first time in history that a consumer product is demonstrated to effectively and rapidly break down alcohol, we are very excited to be launching this ground-breaking product in the UK and in most European markets.



“Moderate social drinking is a huge part of British culture, with the majority of British people heading out each week to enjoy a few drinks together.

“Myrkl's purpose is therefore to help those regular moderate drinkers to wake up feeling their best the next day, whether they're a busy working professional, young parents, or seniors who want to maintain an active social life," he added.

“The independent clinical trials prove just how powerful this product is at breaking down alcohol."

However, the product website warns against using the pills to combat the consequences of excessive drinking.



“MYRKL helps breaking down alcohol fast before it reaches the liver, it is not suited and aimed to alleviate the impact of excess alcohol consumption," it reads.

“MYRKL must never be an excuse to drink more alcohol and you should always limit your alcohol consumption within the government guidelines.”

The NHS recommends drinking "no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, spread across 3 days or more."

Magnusson also added: “Whilst Myrkl is in no way designed as an excuse to drink beyond NHS guidelines, we are really convinced that Myrkl is a game-changing product for those regular moderate drinkers, and we can't wait for the British public to try it out."



Myrkl is available to purchase online.

