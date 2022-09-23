EnglishOnlyFans model Belle Grace saved a subscriber's life after noticing his testicle gradually grew in size over the course of their raunchy video calls.

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle, Grace, a top content creator on the platform, told the outlet that she started talking to the anonymous man around two years ago.

The two would regularly chat through video before she realised that one of his testicles had begun to swell over the past six months.

She told him that he should get it examined, and it took about "four, five weeks to actually convince him" to do so.

"He did turn around and say, 'Look, I'm really embarrassed about it. I don't actually want to go,'" Grace said.

"I said, 'Honestly, just go; you'll be fine. Just get that peace of mind that everything's OK.'"

Grace was then in shock when the man went to the doctor and was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of testicular cancer. He was immediately operated on by practitioners.

The anonymous subscriber, who is, fortunately, cancer free, also told Yahoo Lifestyle that he is thankful for Grace urging him to seek medical assistance.

"I can't thank [Grace] enough for encouraging me to make the doctor's appointment. I honestly didn't think anything was wrong," he said.

Prior to becoming a top creator OnlyFans, Grace was a healthcare worker.

She said she loved the job and joined OnlyFans as a side hustle to supplement her income.

However, she was forced to quit her day job after a co-worker found her racy account and shared it with other office people.

Still, Grace prevailed as she is in the Top 0.1 per cent of OnlyFans earners.

She makes around $40,000 and $50,000 a month, netting her about $500,000 yearly.

