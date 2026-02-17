Pancake Day 2025: The most popular recipes according to TikTok

With Pancake Day upon us, all of us will soon be cooking up a batch on February 17.

In fact, research shows that a huge 80 per cent of Brits will be pancake flipping in our kitchens on Shrove Tuesday.

On average we get through two pancakes each on the day so this means an impressive 117 million pancakes are tossed - now that's a LOT of batter.

When it comes to topping a third (30 per cent) of us opt for the classic drizzle of lemon and sprinkle of sugar.

However, pancakes aren’t just for Pancake Day and around the world different cultures and cuisines all have their own version of the batter-based recipe, along with sweet and savoury toppings for every meal time.

If you want to know which types of pancakes are popular in the UK, SPAR analysed Google Trends based on search volumes to find this out.

And it turns out traditional crêpes still come out top for Brits:



Crêpe Pancakes (792K) Dosa (575K) Okonomiyaki (56K) Protein Pancakes (56K) Injera (24K) Cong You Bing (21K) American Pancakes (10K) Dutch Baby Pancakes (5.5K)

Meanwhile, the community retailer also took a look at how each recipe stacked up on TiKTok and found a different ranking with Protein Pancakes receiving the most views:

Protein Pancakes (215M) Injera (120M) Okonomiyaki (107M) Crepes (87M) American Pancakes (58M) Dutch Baby Pancakes (11M) Cong You Bing (7M) Dosa (6M)

With plenty of options to choose from, Spar has put together a list of the most delicious dishes from around the world to try at home:

Crêpes

You can't be a classic and crêpes are what we usually associate with Pancake Day - made from a basic batter recipe and great with either sweet or savoury fillings so of course they came out top as the most searched for in the UK according to Google.

But if you are hoping to perfect your Pancake Day batch or find your perfect toppings combination explore #crepes on TikTok here where videos have been viewed an incredible 86 million times!



Dosa

@alottaspice Replying to @food_coffee_plants How to make a fermented dosa batter ❤️ #indianfood #indianrecipe #dosa #dosabatter #dosabatterrecipe #fermented #breakfast #glutenfree #veganindianfood #veganindian #glutenfreerecipes #glutenfreeindianfood #fyp #fypp #brunch #max #maxine





Dosa are traditional Indian rice pancakes usually cooked at breakfast to go alongside a cup of chai or mango lassi, and are delicious served with aloo masala and other traditional Indian fillings.



As the second most popular search in the UK, these pancakes make a unique and versatile dish for brunch or as a savoury option on Pancake Day.

Watch the TikTok above on how to make the perfect fermented pancake at home.

Okinomiyaki





Coming in as the third most popular type of pancake in the UK, Okonomiyaki are traditional Japanese pancakes made with cabbage, okonomiyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise and an array of fillings!

With over 107m TikTok views there are lots of different ways to find your perfect Okonomiyaki combinations, whether that is kimchi, pork or even seafood, or start off simply by following TikTok star Emily Mariko’s simple recipe.





Protein Pancakes

@miss.bakselss Favourite high protein breakfast 🫶🏽😍. Followers me on Instagram for more!! #food #foodtok #trending #protein #highprotein #fitness #proteinpancakes #proteinpancakes





Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, protein pancakes are similar to a traditional pancake but with added oats and protein powder to make them the ideal post workout breakfast or innovative way to add more protein to your diet.

And as a quick and healthy alternative it is no surprise that they are also the most viewed pancake variety on TikTok with over 214m views! Simply add your choice of nut butter, seeds or top with fruit.





Injera

@hailulidia bare with my english plsssss #fyp #eritreantiktok #eritreanfood #injera





Injera is the national dish of Ethiopia and Eritrea, a sourdough flatbread which starts off like a crepe and then develops a unique porous and slightly spongy texture.

The thin batter is poured onto a cooking surface, traditionally a clay plate over a fire, so the bottom remains smooth while the top develops lots of pores which makes it ideal for scooping up stews and sauces.

With Google searches up by 20 percent and over 114 million views on TikTok you can find a recipe to try for yourself here.





Cong You Bing

@eatchofood Cheesy Big Bing! Full recipe is on the blog, linked in my bio! #chinesefood #cookingtiktok #recipetiktok #foodtiktok #greenonionpancake





Cong You Bing, also known as a Chinese scallion pancakes or spring onion pancakes are traditionally made with chopped spring onions, salt and spices as a home-cooked dish in northern China and although referred to as pancakes in English, they are very different from Western-style pancakes.

More of a layered Chinese flatbread loved for its super crispy, flaky texture it is rumoured that these pancakes inspired explorer Marco Polo to introduce pizza in Italy.

Whether that is an urban legend or not you can see how they are made by following this easy recipe from Kristina Cho @eatchofood.







American Pancakes

@fitwaffle Fluffy American pancakes from scratch #pancakes #breakfast #pancake #tiktokfood #foodtok





American-style, fluffy pancakes are a classic which are great for breakfast or brunch and can be topped with either sweet extras like fruit, jam or syrup, or savoury style with rashers of crispy bacon.

The one main difference between American pancakes and other crepes is the raising agent which gives them their lovely thick fluffiness, so you can stack as many as you want sky high!

Check out which style you can try out here with over 50M views on TikTok.







Dutch Baby Pancakes

@alexandraskitchen A longtime favorite recipe from Gourmet Magazine: Apple Dutch Baby 🍎🍎🍏🍏🥞🥞⁣ ⁣ This recipe is so simple, so tasty, and so apple-y. If you're feeling fall, can't recomend this one enough 🍁🍃🍂 ⁣ #apples #fall #baking #dutch #baby #breakfast #brunch #pancakes⁣





These puffed-up pancakes are actually similar to a sweet version of a Yorkshire pudding and despite the name, are of German origin.

Normally they are eaten for breakfast but you can also make them as a dessert to try something different for the family.

Check out this delicious recipe from @alexandraskitchen to see for yourself and make a completely different type of Yorkshire pudding! (Though without the gravy).



