Partying could actually be the key to living longer, according to longevity experts

Modern life is bad for us - we know that.

While we have access to more information and technology than ever before, we're also hugely disconnected from our peers, reliant on ultra-processed food, and live firmly in the chokehold of stressful lifestyles.

With that in mind, it makes complete sense that biohacking and longevity are becoming huge elements of wellness. We're not talking monitoring our biomarkers on an hourly basis (à la Bryan Johnson), it's about reframing our mindsets: If we've been given the tools to live well and live for longer, why aren't we using them?

What's more, it's not about investing in anything bank-breaking in the hope it'll pay off in 50 years time, but rather, just changing what we do day-to-day anyway and making it, well, better.

Gen Z have already adopted the sober movement and abandoned nightlife in favour of coffee shops, but according to one longevity expert, if you're an avid party-goer, you shouldn't necessarily be concerned - in fact, if done in the right way, it could help you thrive in the long-term.

Dan Buettner is best known for studying 'Blue Zones', also known as the areas on Earth where people are often living to be over 100 based on key lifestyle factors.

Of course, they include things like diet and exercise, but Buettner recently made a claim that has us intrigued: Are parties actually a longevity hack?

A local festival in Ikaria, known as one of the Blue Zones Getty

He highlighted that we traditionally associate partying with negative elements such as over-indulgence and lack-of sleep, but in Blue Zones (which include regions in Italy, Greece, and Japan), they combine "movement, connection, and purpose".

Doesn't sound so bad now, does it?

"When people get together for celebrations in the Blue Zones, they're dancing - it can be an all-night dance party where they're getting great physical activity - they're remaking social bonds that exist throughout the village and they last for years", he notes, adding that in places like Ikaria, all of the food and wine will be donated and paid for, with proceeds going to help a local school or family in need.

"It's this beautiful virtuous circle. People get physical activity, they build their connections, and they help out others. That's what builds a Blue Zone, and that is the foundation to longevity."

We can get on board with this.

"I love it! Dancing and being with friends and family is the best medicine", one follower responded.

"Longevity isn’t just about what you eat or how you train — it’s about connection, joy, and feeling part of something bigger", another wrote.

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Rupa Juthani, added: "Socialization has been strongly linked to better brain health. It helps forge new connections, and protects against dementia. So this makes perfect sense."

Let this be your sign not to bail on that night out.

