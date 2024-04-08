Biohacker Bryan Johnson is selling his lifestyle secrets

If you've heard of biohacking, chances are you know who Bryan Johnson is - the man who brought a whole new meaning to the concept.

The 47-year-old millionaire tech mogul spends around $2 million a year on a quest to reduce his biological age. Johnson, of KernelCo and Blueprint, frequently shares his bizarre methods which have included injecting himself with his 18-year-old son's blood, having a strict diet and sleep routine – and sending shocks to his penis to achieve longer-lasting erections.

Now, Johnson has released a package for people to try out his alternative lifestyle for themselves.

For £395 a month, the Blueprint Stack has "done something no one else has: packed 74 of the most powerful, clinically tested health interventions into a simple, low-cost protocol," according to his website.

As for what's included?

Customers will receive a supplement drink, a protein meal, 8 daily pills and a bottle of premium extra virgin olive oil.

The package is non-dairy, gluten-free, NON-GMO, vegan and includes no artificial ingredients.

The website disclaims: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

Earlier this year, Johnson made headlines for celebrating getting better erections than an 18-year-old.

On his Instagram Story earlier this year, he shared a screenshot of a graph, writing: "My night time erections are now better than the average 18-year-old. Last night was 179 minutes."

The follow-up slide showed averages for different age brackets with 20-29 year olds at 145 minutes. Meanwhile, his age group of 40-49 came in at 106 minutes.

