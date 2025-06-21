This is how your pillowcase could be ageing you '10 years' overnight

Moisturisers, salmon sperm serums, facials, lasers - there's very little we won't do in the name of achieving glass skin - but it could be that all of our effort and money is wasted if we're not doing this simple thing at home.

While having high-quality, cotton bedsheets may sound like a luxury (and are certainly good for your sleep), it turns out they could be ageing us by 10 years over night, according to dermatologists.

In fact, dermatologists say cotton, particularly on your pillowcase, where your face spends most of its time at night, is a breeding ground for bacteria (up to x1000 more than a toilet), oils, and dirt, pretty much killing the effects of your expensive skincare products before they've even got to work. Anything that can be salvaged could also be getting mopped up by the cotton, as it's very absorbent.

"One day, I was complaining to a friend of mine who just so happened to be a dermatologist. She’s my age and doesn’t look a day over 30. I figured she was using a mixture of things to look so young: Expensive treatments, a $250+ cream, and more...all the things I couldn’t afford", recalls Sarah Ashworth from BlissyInsider.

It would turn out the same dermatologist friend claimed her pillowcase was in fact the culprit.

So, what's the solution?

Well you may have seen a lot of people turning to silk pillowcases as an alternative in recent years - their smooth texture means there's no danger of waking up with enhanced lines on your face (we've all been there), as your skin simply glides across it as you sleep, rather than getting pulled about.

What's more, unlike cotton, which absorbs moisture, silk pillowcases are naturally less absorbent, meaning you stand a better chance of waking up glowy and hydrated.

While research is still ongoing about their full effect (some claims are being scrutinised as they're still a relatively new concept), initial reports from loyal users suggest they could not only be preventing skin ageing, but helping fight blemishes (as there's less bacteria), and even reducing hair breakage.

According to The Silk Collection, who sell silk pillowcases, other benefits include temperature regulation, along with silk being naturally hypoallergenic, meaning its resistant to dust mites and mould, and it contains amino acids to help with skin regeneration.

Not only are they a long-term investment into your bedroom, but a long-term investment into having great skin. Sold.

