These will be the biggest skincare trends of 2025, according to a leading skin clinic

Whether you're rebranding to the 'clean girl' aesthetic, perfecting your no-makeup-makeup, or simply trying to have a better routine, one thing's for sure - our quest for clear, glowy skin has propelled to new heights.

Last year saw the rise of some huge trends within the skincare community, with specialised treatments including polynucleotides (a booster derived from the DNA of salmon) and LED light therapy taking centre stage.

And this booming industry is not set to slow down in 2025 this year either – in fact, it's only getting bigger.

So, we've got the scoop from Sophie Cooper, the managing director of Harley Street Skin Clinic (renowned for being one of the best in London), on what you can expect the biggest skincare shifts to be this year.

"2025 will redefine how we care for our skin, blending cutting-edge science with simplicity and sustainability. Imagine AI-powered tools that analyse your unique skin needs and tailor solutions with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring every product in your routine works harmoniously," she says of what to expect.

Grab your pen and paper, because we're going through it all...

AI meets skincare

AI is already making waves in the skincare world – from analysis all the way through to tailored recommendations, this year it's only set to go further.

“AI's role is quickly growing in the beauty space and is being used for product development and consultations," says Cooper. "A number of new devices, including advanced AI tools, are also being developed that will tailor skincare routines to individual needs, providing hyper-personalised solutions for every skin type and concern."

Eco-conscious evolution

The organic beauty and wellbeing market is now worth £136 million in the UK alone, and there's definitely a taste brewing for making more sustainable choices with our skincare - without compromising on quality.

Cooper tells us: "As consumers become more aware of their environmental impact, the demand for sustainable skincare products and packaging has increased. Skincare brands will embrace sustainable practices, with biodegradable packaging, refillable options, and ethically sourced ingredients leading the way. Environmental legislation has also encouraged brands to design greener packaging."

Barrier health is key

“The rise in consumer interest in maintaining a healthy skin barrier has led to a surge in cosmetic ingredient launches," says Cooper. "The focus will shift to nurturing and protecting the skin barrier with ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, and probiotics to enhance resilience and reduce sensitivity."

The rise of at-home tech

Red light therapy masks have seemingly blown up overnight online – and the market for at-home skincare devices is set to reach £70.5 billion by 2030.

The entire-face (and sometimes neck) masks may look straight out of a horror movie, but they're actually revolutionising clinical skincare from home – and they're perfect for people looking for salon-worthy results at a fraction of the cost, and being able to do it from your bed.

Cooper thinks that the pandemic led to a growing interest in DIY solutions, and now you can get everything from LED masks to microneedling devices, to suit all of your skincare needs at home, so why wouldn't you?

Inclusivity and simplicity

We've seen a huge rise in inclusivity in the makeup and hair worlds, and now skincare is set for its own revolution in 2025.

“Skincare brands are responding to the growing demand for inclusivity by offering a wider range of options," says Cooper. "Gender-neutral skincare will gain momentum, promoting inclusivity and moving away from overly segmented products."

Credit cards at the ready - it's going to be a big year.

