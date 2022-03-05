Let's face it - nobody wants to get cheated on. But how far would you be willing to go to test your significant other's loyalty?

Well, according to model Carolina Lekker (@carollekker_), it turns out there are plenty of women willing to splash the cash to get to the truth by hiring her to put their others halves in the hot seat.

For a pricey £1,400 service fee, Lekker is given the boyfriend's phone number and Instagram in order to pursue them and see how they react to her advances.

"I contact them first on Instagram and wait for them to respond," she told The Daily Star. "I keep making conversation until the conversation gets hotter."

So what happens if the boyfriend engages in the conversation with Lekker?

The model, who appeared on the cover of Playboy Africa, says "after a lot of talking" she gets the money and the boyfriend "doesn't pass the loyalty test" if he says he wants to meet up with her.

Though if the boyfriend manages to pass the test with flying colours, the happy girlfriend will have the added bonus of getting her money back.

"If he doesn't fall for my chat, I return the money," she said.

Since starting her service to message potential cheaters, it looks like plenty have failed the loyalty test as Lekker has already made £7,400 and has shared how she plans to spend her money.

"I'm going to use this money on cosmetic procedures for myself," she said, as she aims to have "the most expensive body on Instagram."

"I had four nose rhinoplasties. The last one I spent £6,600," Lekker explained.

Though Lekker is not the only one carrying out "loyalty checks" and many who do this go viral on TikTok such as user Trinty Kayh (@trinitykayh), who received a staggering 8.9m views on her highest loyalty test video (though it's not clear whether she was paid to do this).

Meanwhile, another TikToker Xavier Long (@iceyxavier) has also similarly posted loyalty checks he has done for other guys on their girlfriends and has claimed to VICE he earns £1,500 per week from this.

