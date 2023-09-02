These are the three questions everyone should ask in a job interview

A recruiter has shared the top three questions people should ask in a job interview to land their dream role.

TikTok user Clio, a recruiter for a tech company, posted a video sharing her pearls of wisdom and said: "Every time candidates ask these questions I always leave the call feeling very confident about them. These are pretty thoughtful questions to ask so be prepared to get some honest answers.”

The first question to ask is: “What qualities do employees at this company typically possess? Second, can you describe the company culture and how does it differ from other companies?”

Then she dropped her favourite question. She advised asking: “What do you enjoy the most about working for this company? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, interviewing is a two-way street. They’re not only interviewing you but you’re also interviewing them to see if they align with your values and your needs.”

Now you know all this, there's nothing stopping you from getting your dream job.



