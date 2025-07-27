Forget TikTok’s overhyped escapes – I found the spa you’ll want to gatekeep

With TikTok now doubling as both TripAdvisor and trend oracle, it’s no surprise that people are flocking to the latest “must-visit” spots. But when it comes to spa breaks — or staycations in general — those dreamy influencer recommendations often leave you caught in an Instagram-versus-reality letdown: underwhelmed, and out of pocket.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the (steam) room: spa stays don’t always live up to the hype. I’ve had my fair share of overcrowded pools, underwhelming treatments, and food that’s just... fine, but not filling. Yes, I know, ultimate first-world problem. But let’s be honest: when you book a spa escape, you want pure relaxation, not a stress-inducing crowd, claustrophobia and a queue for the sauna.

So, when I stumbled upon a supposed hidden gem in the North East of England (just a two-hour train ride away in Darlington), I’ll admit, I was sceptical. In a modern age ruled by constant content, I couldn’t help but wonder: why hadn’t I already seen this place all over my feed? Was it not ‘Insta-worthy’ enough? Or had I somehow found that rare thing — a true hidden gem, not yet trampled by TikTok tourism?

Spoiler alert: it was very much the latter. And the moment I stepped inside, the selfish part of me wanted to gatekeep it entirely.

As much as I love a good “come with me” reel, complete with aesthetic pans of every corner of a venue, I couldn’t help but feel like I’d just uncovered one of the UK’s best-kept spa secrets.

Becca Monaghan

Before it became a sanctuary of spa robes and soft lighting, Rockliffe Hall had a bit of a past — the kind involving grand old buildings, sweeping grounds, and a serious sense of scale. Originally built in the 18th century as a private home, the estate was transformed into a hotel in 2009, and it’s been quietly building its reputation ever since.

Set in 375 acres of lush countryside just outside the village of Hurworth, it now houses a 50,000-square-foot spa (yes, that’s not a typo), an 18-hole championship golf course — the longest in Europe, apparently — and a mix of rooms and suites spread across the Old Hall and New Hall.

And while the vibe is peaceful, the food offering is no slouch: menus are overseen by culinary director James Close, previously of the two-Michelin-starred Raby Hunt.

I had the pleasure of experiencing Rockliffe Hall’s Breathe Easy Spa Break — and yes, it lived up to the name.

From the moment I arrived, it felt like someone had pressed pause on real life. The package includes an overnight stay in a New Hall room (read: spacious, quiet, and perfectly robe-friendly), a deeply relaxing 60-minute treatment of your choice, and a morning meditation session in the spa garden that genuinely made me wonder why I ever scroll my phone before 9am.

There’s also full access to the spa and thermal suite from midday on arrival to check-out, a 90-minute Spa Garden experience, and an à la carte breakfast. To top it all off, I found a generous Comfort Zone skincare hamper in my room, designed to turn my post-spa glow into a full lifestyle — or at least a very hydrated few days.

Becca Monaghan

The private road leading up to Rockliffe Hall was giving Saltburn — if Saltburn took a deep breath, had a glass of cucumber water and ditched that scene. With zero expectations (and, I’ll admit, zero prep), I arrived blindly, ready for the usual “bit posh, bit sterile” spa setup. But Rockliffe was different. Grand, yes. But also warm, classic and comfortingly unpretentious — a tricky balance that most luxury places fumble.

Once checked in, I made a beeline for the spa — because let’s be honest, that’s the main character here.

Maybe it was the Monday slot, but there was no vibe-killing awkwardness, just sun, loungers and enough space to sprawl without making eye contact with strangers in towels. I steered clear of the sauna (30 degrees outside, I’m not mad), and instead floated between beanbags and iced teas like a human cucumber.

Some places cram you in like you're queuing for Glastonbury — just in fluffy robes. But here? Space to breathe.

The Spa Garden, in particular, was a revelation. Think infinity pool overlooking acres of green, tea stations with proper loose-leaf options, and yes, if you're in the mood, a glass of fizz to ease you into your day. It was spotless, serene, and thanks to a freakishly sunny British day, it felt like we'd landed somewhere far more exotic than County Durham.

Becca Monaghan

After a slow float between sun loungers and iced teas, it was time to see what the treatment menu had to offer.

When it came to treatments, I dodged the massage — not because they’re bad, but because I’m just not a fan (a controversial take, I know). Instead, I played it safe with a guilty pleasure of mine: a facial. And this one was wildly different from anything I’d had before.

Powered by skincare brand Comfort Zone, it felt more like an immersive experience than a pampering session. Less candlelit spa cliché, more Black Mirror — in the best way possible, and without the weird or frightening twists.

A high-tech machine scanned my hydration levels and wrinkle depth, and the therapist adapted the whole routine based on the results. Every step was explained (music to my chronically curious ears), and I left feeling like I’d just completed a masterclass in my own skin.

Becca Monaghan

Up in the room, the pampering continued with a hamper waiting on the bed — filled with all the products from my facial. A lovely, thoughtful touch that felt genuinely useful rather than just fancy filler. It also made trying to replicate the treatment at home (less expertly, of course) that bit easier.

The next morning kicked off early with guided meditation in the spa garden — something I'd never done before. I went in thinking about dinner, came out feeling like I’d unlocked a new colour palette. Somehow, I managed to override my overthinking brain for just long enough to feel something close to a natural high. Genuinely recommend.

And while the spa was clearly the star of the show, one of the most unexpected highlights? The bikes.

Classic countryside-style ones with little baskets. We pedalled across the estate in the sunshine, before heading to The Clubhouse for dinner. BBQ ribs to start, fillet steak for main — both top-tier. Sat outside, sipping wine, watching the golfers go by... it was one of those pinch-me moments that actually lived up to the brochure.

Becca Monaghan

Would I go back? In a heartbeat. Would I tell my friends? Yes, begrudgingly. It’s the kind of place you want to gatekeep — but shouldn’t. Rockliffe Hall might not be saturating your feed just yet, but that’s what makes it so special. For now, it’s still a sanctuary. Long may it stay that way.

