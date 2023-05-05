OnlyFans model got an 'instant 24 hour boob job' by injecting saltwater

A model has revealed how she injected her chest with saltwater for bizarre ‘instant boob jobs’ that lasts less than 24 hours.



Kayla Kayden first underwent breast augmentation surgery at 19 and is no stranger to plastic surgery.

The former Playboy bunny-turned-OnlyFans star boasted E cup breasts for 13 years until she was forced to remove the implants in 2021 taking her back to her natural C cup, as she had gone over the recommended time frame of 10 years.

The 34-year-old, Las Vegas, from Nevada, US, missed her larger chest but was in two minds about going under the knife again as she was concerned it could leave heavy scarring.

Then her plastic surgeon suggested a bizarre new trick dubbed the ‘insta breast’.

“I told my plastic surgeon that I didn't know if I want [implants] again, and he suggested getting saline (a mixture of salt and water) put in,” Kayla, who has 383,000 followers on Instagram, told NudePR.com.

“They get these 24-hour boosters so he did the injection and it worked – I was shocked.

“They look much bigger and are 1,000 times better than implants. As water goes into natural chest area, it doesn't look like implants, that's why I like it.

“I can be my normal self and then when I want to look all glammed up, I put a wig on and do my boobs. The injections take you from your normal size to three or five times your natural size.

“With the implants, you can feel a ball inside your chest. But with the water it's like a waterbed – you don't even notice it's in there.”

Kayla had her first injection done in 2022. The procedure involves a trained plastic surgeon injecting the saltwater after numbing the breast, working in sections to achieve the desired look.

It’s an expensive treatment though; with an eye-watering price tag of £613 ($750 USD) a pop but can be done from the comfort of the patient’s own home. And according to Kayla, results only last for a day maximum.

She said: “It feels like you have implants but I don’t think it lasts 24 hours at all, it is more like 12 hours. It reduces throughout the day. You can pick the size. I got 350cc’s to give myself a little something extra, with a package of 10 injections for $7,500.”

Although the model loved her instant “boost” she admits that they made her miss a permanent boob job – and so, in December 2022, she made the decision to risk the consequences and go under the knife again.

She added: “I loved how the insta boob looked so much I decided to have my breasts done again. So I’m back to fake size D cups again. Thankfully I didn’t get any new scarring [from my implants previously]. The plastic surgeon went over previous scars.



“I do have scarring from my explant but I scar white and my lines are thin. I’m so happy the way I am now. I highly recommend anyone who gets breast implants to try saline injections first to see which size they want. [If I didn’t have my implants], would absolutely get the injections again. It helped me decide that I wanted new implants. And I got the exact size that’s right for my body.”

