If you're a man in finance, with a trust fund, 6'5, and have blue eyes - it's bad news, because research suggests singles are no longer looking for your type in a relationship.

In fact, it would appear that they're turning away from suited-and-booted professions in favour of careers with more emotionally rewarding feats - but they'll still likely be working the same long hours.

That's right, it's time to rewatch Grey's Anatomy all over again, because this year, singles are on the hunt for a man in healthcare.

Doctors, surgeons, therapists, your time has come.

Scrubs

In a new study by dating app, The League, thousands of singles confirmed that some area of healthcare in general would be their top career choice for a potential suitor, with 26 per cent specifically looking for a doctor. Useful if you can't get a GP appointment, I suppose.

"Careers in healthcare typically combine aspects of financial security, intelligence, and care giving – which are all very appealing qualities in a partner", says The League's dating expert, Rachel DeAlto.

In fact, things are only getting worse for crypto bros and hedge fund managers, as finance has slipped right down to 8th place in the list of sexiest careers.

Education (23 per cent) and emergency response workers (19 per cent) landed themselves in second and third place, respectively.

They were followed by law (18 per cent), business (18 per cent), science (17 per cent), and tech (17 per cent). In fact, there's little wonder that finance has dropped off, because 34 per cent have decided they want to date someone with a good work-life balance.

Given that Gen-Z have officially been deemed the pickiest when it comes to dating, perhaps a well-fitted suit and gilet just doesn't cut it anymore.

