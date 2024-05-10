'I'm looking for a man in finance' TikTok sound explained

It's that time of the year again when an artist declares they made the "song of the summer" but one TikToker might have done just that.

TikTok Girl On Couch (@girl_on_couch) took to TikTok to ask viewers "Did I just write the song of the summer?" as she then reads off the catchy lyrics.

"I'm looking for a guy in finance, trust fund, 6'5, blue eyes, finance, trust fund, 6'5, blue eyes/I'm looking for, I'm looking for, I'm looking for," she says as she mimics a beat drop.

She added in the caption: "Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies."



@girl_on_couch Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies

The video has received a whopping 14.2m views, 1.2m likes and thousands of comments from people who were keen to see how musicians and DJs would remix this into song.

One person said: "This sounds like something Charli XCX would release."

"TikTok music people do your thing!" another person asked.

Someone else added: "Idk if it’s *the song of the summer* but it’s definitely *my* song of the summer."

"All the stitches to this are fire 'I just want a 'looking for a man in finance' festival with all the songs playing," a fourth person commented.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker added some more lyrics to the song: "Head to Murray Hill, where were chill/Don't be a c***, just let it run, let it go, have a ball, we are just trying not to fall."

She then urged thousands of DJs to "submit their best work".

Here some of the best remixes:

@djhunnybee remixed the lyrics with the song IT Girl by Aliyah's Interlude, which went down well with viewers.





@djhunnybee @Girl On Couch get in the studio asap u were made for this 😅 #songofthesummer #aliyahsinterlude #lookingforamaninfinance

TikToker @rubythepookie combined the lyrics with instrumental to Like A G6 by Far East movement.

@rubythepookie I had an ideaaaa😭✨





DJ @malibubabie shared her remix and wrote to the TikToker: "had to make your vision come true."





@malibubabie had to make your vision come true @Girl On Couch 💿🩷🔥 #remix #newaudio #musicproduction #trendingsound #electronicmusic





"Had to do this one for the girls," @lilsquishyface, when she shared her version.





@lilsquishyface Had to do this one for the girls @Girl On Couch #remix #trance #newaudio #musicproduction #trendingsound #electronicmusic #rave #CapCut

With all these remixes, it easy to understand why this sound is stuck in everyone's heads.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

