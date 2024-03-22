'Swamp aesthetic' is in as Lush launch new Shrek range

Clean girl aesthetic has officially been taken over by swamp aesthetic. Well, if we're going by Lush's latest collection inspired by Shrek himself.

Fans are ecstatic to learn about the new Lush X Shrek collection, which was released on Friday (22 March) exclusively on the Lush app. The line of products will also drop in selected stores and online on Monday (25 March).

The collection is inspired by the ogre's journey from self-loathing to self-accepting. The brand, which has become a staple for beauty enthusiasts, aims to bring joy and Shrek’s irreverent humour to the worlds of beauty and well being - showing that there is no one way to be beautiful and feel good.

"You bet your ass I’m going to Lush to get all their collab products with Shrek," one fan responded to the news online, while another wrote: "One of my fave movies I know I will be getting this collection for sure."

Melody Morton, Creative Concepts Director at Lush, said: "I love how Shrek is a family film I enjoyed when I was in my teens and now my own teenager loves all the meme culture of Shrek today. It’s a classic film that celebrates self-love and was an obvious fit for a Lush collaboration. It's earthy and fun and perfect for some swampy self-care."

Here's what to expect:

Shrek Pack (Mask of Magnaminty) Face and Body Mask

Lush's best-selling face mask worldwide treats congested skin to a deep cleanse and refresh.

Kaolin and bentonite gel mop up excess oils, while soothing honey works its magic, taking the sting out of breakouts. As you rinse away, ground aduki beans and evening primrose seeds gently exfoliate to remove dirt and reveal a luminous glow.







Get Outta My Swamp Shower Slime

Wheatgrass, an antioxidant packed with Vitamins A, E and C, will leave skin bright and soothed, while cornstarch not only helps to create the texture of this sublime slime but is also softening on the skin.

Shrek Swamp Bath Bomb

Don't be a Farquad! Users can unleash their very own swamp at bath time with this cheeky bath bomb. It might be swampy, but this blend of rhassoul mud, oakmoss and seaweed, hand-harvested from the Japanese coastline, will leave skin feeling softened and cared for.

Fiona Shower Gel

Be ogre-joyed with this fairytale blend of fresh, fruity fragrance transformed into a beautifully cleansing shower gel.

Packed with Vitamin C and fresh cucumber juice, the shower gel cools and soothes the skin while giving it the healthy, radiant glow of an ogre in love. Sourced from South Africa, Buchu oil adds a fresh berry note to this fruity fragrance.

This fruity shower gel is housed in recycled plastic harvested from the coastlines of Bali, Indonesia. Due to local infrastructures being overwhelmed by tourism, the scale of waste management isn’t equipped to process the growing amount of plastic waste, posing a significant risk to wildlife, so instead this plastic is collected and recycled for reuse.

By Night One Way, By Day Another Body Spray

A fairytale blend of lime and mango leaf with notes of fresh juicy melon and crisp green apple, spritz directly onto the skin to release a freshly scented fantasy.

Distilled into an absolute, mango leaves give a tropical green note that transports you to holidays far, far away. Fruity? Floral? Fresh? The real joy of this complex fragrance is that it changes the skin throughout the wear.

Gingy Bubble Bar

Do you know the muffin man? Well, get acquainted with the scent of freshly baked goods in the form of everyone's favourite gingerbread man! Crumble under running water to release sweetly scented bubbles and swish around for even more suds!

Donkey Bath Bomb

Where would a brave knight be without his noble steed? Have Donkey join the party with this sweet ballistic, scented with waffle-y notes of cosy spiced caramel. Drop Donkey into a nice hot bath to release swirls of colour and waffle-sweet fragrance.

