Gen Z singletons are ditching alcohol and moving towards 'sober dating'

"Let's grab a drink" is a far too familiar phrase for avid daters – but now, a cultural shift has emerged geared towards more mindful dating.

Enter sober dating.

With more and more people making conscious decisions towards mindfulness, there's no surprise that the movement has racked up almost 5 million views across TikTok.

A specialist team at Private Rehab Clinic, Delamere, has witnessed the latest trend and believes it to be a "more positive approach" to alcohol consumption and changing drinking behaviour.

"We live in a society where binge drinking is part of everyday life and has a lot of influence over our culture and how individuals socialise, especially when dating," Martin Preston said. "This way of living is inspiring the ‘sober curious movement’ and the latest trend of ‘sober dating’, which is about thinking more consciously about consuming alcohol and our drinking habits."

According to their research, 60 per cent of people post-pandemic reduced their intake to improve their health and well being.

It is predominantly Gen Z driving the new sober dating trend by seeking alternative booze-free ways to socialise.

"We’re also seeing a rise in the number of alcohol-free dating apps, which allow those in recovery or simply those exploring their relationship with alcohol to find love," Martin added. "This dating trend has many benefits, from feeling more safe and secure when meeting strangers to getting to know an individual's real personality instead of their drunk personality, to feeling more clear-headed and having an emotional connection."

The clinic advises people wanting to try it to join sober dating apps to connect with people with the same mindset. They also believe daytime dates take the pressure of alcohol away, including walks, a show or a creative activity such as pottery painting.

