SNL UK: Hosts and performers for first three shows announced

Saturday Night Live UK is coming with an inaugural cast of comedians in the spin-off show across the pond from the original US series - but who can we expect to see in the first few episodes?

We already know who makes up the cast as it includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The host and performer lineup for the first three episodes has been confirmed by Sky, One where the programme is set to air.

Here is everything you need to know...

21st March - Show 1

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, and Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy

Kicking off the premiere episode of the comedy sketch show, American actor Tina Fey, who has been a cast member, writer, and host on the US show, will be hosting the UK spin-off.

Meanwhile, English rock band Wet Leg will be the first performers on SNL UK.





28th March - Show 2

Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images, and Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

For the second episode, Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan will be the host. He is best known for his roles in films such as Fifty Shades of Grey and Belfast, along with the TV series The Fall.

Joining him as the musical performer will be English rock band Wolf Alice, who recently won Group of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards.





4th April - Show 3

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, and Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation

British actor Riz Ahmed will be taking on the hosting duties for the third episode. He is best known for his roles in films such as The Sound of Metal, and The Night Of, as well as writing and starring in the short film The Long Goodbye, which won an Oscar in Best Live Action Short Film in 2022.

The performer for this episode is English rock band Kasabian.

Where can I watch SNL UK?

You can tune in to watch the first episode of SNL UK on March 21 at 10pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

Elsewhere from Indy100, SNL: 5 of the biggest moments from Harry Styles' episode, and 'One hell of an impression': SNL's Tucker Carlson parody has fans in hysterics.

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