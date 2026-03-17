In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrated from the island of Ireland to the US

Parades were held across the island of Ireland on Tuesday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

In Belfast, the streets were filled with crowds who turned out in the sunshine to watch the floats.

A masked woman watches the parade in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

(Mark Marlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

(Mark Marlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

(Mark Marlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

(Mark Marlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

A band plays in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Evan Treacy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

A performer in the Dublin parade (Evan Treacy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

(Evan Treacy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

(Evan Treacy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

(Evan Treacy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

Irish premier Micheal Martin, who will meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office later on Tuesday, emphasised the depth of the link between Ireland and the US during engagements in Philadelphia and Washington DC.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O’Shea are greeted by US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance before a breakfast at the Naval Observatory, his residence in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

US vice president JD Vance (left) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

A note written by Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the guest book at the Naval Observatory (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

JD Vance shows off a pair of shamrock-patterned socks (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

US vice president JD Vance (right) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

Meanwhile the Princess of Wales, in her role as Colonel of the Regiment, visited 1st Battalion Irish Guards for their St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

The Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The Princess of Wales presents Irish wolf hound Turlough Mor’ (aka Seamus) the regimental mascot, with a sprig of shamrock (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Kate handed out shamrock (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Richard Pohle/The Times

The Princess of Wales with members of the regiment (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Richard Pohle/The Times

(Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews