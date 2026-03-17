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In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrated from the island of Ireland to the US

In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrated from the island of Ireland to the US
Martha Aina Gallor at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

Parades were held across the island of Ireland on Tuesday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

In Belfast, the streets were filled with crowds who turned out in the sunshine to watch the floats.

A masked woman watches the parade in BelfastA masked woman watches the parade in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

A woman in a green hat in Belfast(Mark Marlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

A man in a green hat in Belfast(Mark Marlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

Two men in green jackets in Belfast(Mark Marlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

Two children wave green flags(Mark Marlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mark Marlow

A band plays in the St Patrick\u2019s Day Parade in DublinA band plays in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Evan Treacy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

A performer in the Dublin paradeA performer in the Dublin parade (Evan Treacy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

A performer in the Dublin parade(Evan Treacy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

Performers in the Dublin parade(Evan Treacy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

A performer in the Dublin parade(Evan Treacy/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Evan Treacy

Irish premier Micheal Martin, who will meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office later on Tuesday, emphasised the depth of the link between Ireland and the US during engagements in Philadelphia and Washington DC.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O\u2019Shea are greeted by US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha VanceTaoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O’Shea are greeted by US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance before a breakfast at the Naval Observatory, his residence in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

US vice president JD Vance (left) and Taoiseach Micheal MartinUS vice president JD Vance (left) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

A note written by Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the guest bookA note written by Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the guest book at the Naval Observatory (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

JD Vance shows off his socksJD Vance shows off a pair of shamrock-patterned socks (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

US vice president JD Vance (right) and Taoiseach Micheal MartinUS vice president JD Vance (right) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Niall Carson

Meanwhile the Princess of Wales, in her role as Colonel of the Regiment, visited 1st Battalion Irish Guards for their St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

The Princess of Wales in a dark green outfitThe Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The Princess of Wales presents Irish wolf hound Turlough Mor\u2019 (aka Seamus) the regimental mascot, with a sprig of shamrockThe Princess of Wales presents Irish wolf hound Turlough Mor’ (aka Seamus) the regimental mascot, with a sprig of shamrock (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Kate hands out shamrock to soldiersKate handed out shamrock (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Richard Pohle/The Times

The Princess of Wales with members of the regimentThe Princess of Wales with members of the regiment (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Richard Pohle/The Times

The Princess of Wales(Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

The Princess of Wales is presented with a posy of flowersThe Princess of Wales was presented with some flowers (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Richard Pohle/The Times

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