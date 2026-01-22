Molly-Mae's upcoming collaboration with Adidas is on the horizon, and we're already braced for the streets of London to be awash with the influencer and business mogul's designs for the iconic sportswear brand.

"Three stripes. One vision. Curated by Molly-Mae. Coming soon….", she wrote an Instagram post announcing the launch, after teasing it as something that had been in the works for years during the weeks before.

"This is only the beginning", Adidas responded.

Although Molly appears in the campaign wearing Adidas track pants, it's thought the collaboration will consist of shoes - more specifically, the Gazelle and Spezial models we're used to seeing her wear.

During new episodes of her Prime Video docuseries, the 26-year-old takes us behind-the-scenes of what the new iterations could look like, with her suggesting she'd like to do two versions; one inspired by iced lattes, and one inspired by matcha.

The idea has drawn mixed responses since.

"It is boring and predictable but that IS her audience. So if the aim is to sell, then she’s nailed it", one person wrote.

"People thinking Molly don't know what she's talking about is ridiculous, this girl can sell sand to a desert, she knows what her audience want and knows it will sell", another defended.

"I actually love them...and yes I live in London", a third wrote, after Molly suggested it was a shoe "for London girls".

Here's what we know about the collaboration so far...

Adidas/Molly-Mae

What is in the Molly-Mae x Adidas collection?

We're still waiting on confirmation, however, her social media posts suggest it's likely going to be a special edition version of their Spezial or Gazelle trainers - which Molly is already a big fan of.

In photos, she's looking at muted tones including browns, pale blues, and creams, as well as textured materials too, so it'll likely stay very true to her neutral brand.

In one photos, potential designs are blurred out on a computer screen, and appear to be a pair of pink-on-pink and brown-on-cream sneakers.

"It's a London girl shoe", she's heard saying in the latest episodes of her documentary, Behind It All. "I'm definitely liking the idea of like a cream, and a tan, brown-y colour."

Watch this space.

When can I buy Molly-Mae x Adidas?

Molly-Mae announced the launch over on Instagram on 11 January - but no release date has been confirmed just yet.

How much will Molly-Mae x Adidas cost?

Right now, we don't know.

While the original price of its Gazelle and Spezial models are £85 and £95 respectively, Adidas collaborations can often incur a higher cost.

Their collection with Gucci in 2022 saw Gazelles priced at £575, however, Bad Bunny's 2025 variation of the trainers were $140/£105.

