Starbucks to launch olive oil coffee in UK - would you try it?

Starbucks are on a cursed one, it seems, as they've just made an olive oil coffee.

The 'Oleato' range has launched in Italy and adds a spoonful of Partanna cold-pressed extra-virgin oil to Starbucks's arabica coffee.

It will come to the US, UK, Japan and the Middle East later this year.

In some shops, customers will be able to add a 'press' of olive oil - about a spoonful - to a drink of their choice. The beverage will then be infused with the oil or an infused golden foam can be added on top.

Starbucks says the result is a "velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavour and texture".

Howard Schultz, Starbucks' interim executive officer, said the drinks were inspired by his trips to Italy and the experience of Italian coffee.

He said: "During my first trip to Milan in 1983, I was captivated by the sense of community, connection, and passion for coffee I found in the city's espresso bars.

"It was that trip that inspired me to bring the ritual of handcrafted espresso to Starbucks and to America.

"Oleato represents the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature's finest ingredients - Starbucks arabica coffee beans and Partanna cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.

"Today I feel just as inspired as I did 40 years ago. Oleato has opened our eyes to fresh new possibilities and a transformational way to enjoy our daily coffee."

"When creating the beverages, we were inspired by the rich history and origin stories of coffee and olive oil - two of nature's most transcendent ingredients,' said Amy Dilger, principal beverage developer for Starbucks.

"Infusing Starbucks coffee with olive oil yielded a velvety smooth, rich texture, with the buttery, round flavours imparted by the olive oil perfectly pairing with the soft, chocolatey notes of the coffee."

