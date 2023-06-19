Woman reveals super yacht passengers' most unhinged requests

A woman has revealed the strange requests that she got while working aboard a superyacht – including the time a passenger asked a crew member to poo on a glass table.

Giselle Azueta, 39, went viral after sharing her experiences of working on a superyacht on her TikTok channel.

The Puerto Vallarta native told NeedToKnow.online that she got the role after a friend invited her aboard a ship they were working on.

“I always liked the sea very much and travelling is my passion,” said Azueta. “I never imagined that it was a career that existed when I discovered it, but it soon became a dream to work as a stewardess on superyachts.

“I am in charge of making all the purchases for the crew, the guest preference list, decoration purchases and guest amenities.

“I love to plan the events and theme dinners! But I also have to supervise the laundry and housekeeping hostesses, as well as being in charge of the yacht’s administration and accounts.”

Giselle took viewers inside the luxury yacht she works on Jam Press

She also revealed some of the more, erm, unusual requests she has received from passengers.

“A different guest made the request that he wanted one of the hostesses to be watching him at all times while he ate dinner,” she said.

“On one occasion, a multimillionaire guest made a proposal that he would pay $10,000 to a crew member who defecated on top of a glass table while he lay under it,” she added.

“You can never use the word ‘no’, in the industry, any request, no matter how strange, crazy or strange it may seem, is our duty to do so… As long as it is not sexual or threatens the health or life of the crew.”

However, she had no complaints about working in the industry as a whole, adding: “You know yourself a lot since you spend a lot of time with yourself.”

“It’s a very well-paid industry and it’s also a very superficial industry,” she said. “But all the incredible places, the views, the sunsets, the friends and what do from different parts of the world, make it all worth it.”

