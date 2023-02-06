Swingers are now using loofahs as a public symbol to identify themselves

Those who partake in the swinger lifestyle aren’t using the pineapple symbol to identify themselves anymore - they’ve moved onto loofahs.

According to a 2009 report in The New York Post, there is a retirement community complex called the Villages, which was dubbed the “wild retirees getaway,”.

Members of the community were spotted in videos displaying loofahs on their cars, which was allegedly a way to highlight their swinging sexual lifestyle.

And it seems that things haven’t changed too much since the Post’s report over a decade ago.

Last week, Tora Himan took to TikTok to share a clip to show the Village residents shopping for multi-coloured loofahs in stores to hang on the roofs of their cars and golf carts.

The popular Dubskie song, “Oh No Oh No Oh No No No,” can also be heard playing in the background of the video.

“They are everywhere!” Himan captioned the post.

People took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. Many also mentioned them having a conversation with their own grandparents about the community.

One person wrote: “My grandmother lives in Florida. One time she very seriously said, ‘I think I’m going to move to the villages. They know how to have fun’ and we all died.”

“My grandparents live there and my grandma says, ‘your grandfather and I do not participate in what goes on here’ every time I bring it up,” another added.

A third joked: “GRANDMA?! NOOOOOOOOOO! Say it isn’t so.”

A Reddit thread from the Florida subreddit three years ago shared a “Loofah Code” guide to show what each colour loofah meant.

Loofahs range in seven different colours.

The white loofah is for beginners, the purple is for those who like to watch the action go down, and the black is for those who are down for it all, to name some.

Still, some people don’t think the loofahs are representative of a sexual lifestyle.

One Redditor, who claimed to have worked at the Villages for three years, said the loofahs help them find their car in parking lots from a distance.

“Trust me, all the people I have met are definitely not swingers as most can barely stand without assistance,” they wrote.

The Villages often decline to comment on the chatter, but the reports have been reported on in the news.

The community started to grow in the mid-1990s, which was the same time Florida had a spike in STD cases in the population over 55 years-old.

From 1995 to 2005, cases of gonorrhea rose from 152 to 245. Syphilis cases also increased from 17 to 33, and chlamydia jumped from 52 to 115.

Despite there being no reported number of STD cases exclusive to the Villages, the three Florida counties that are the Villages have lower STD rates than other counties in the state.

