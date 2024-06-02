London in the sunshine is a wonderful thing, and summer is well and truly here in the capital.

The new season is bringing with it a host of events and activities, too. As ever, the capital has a whole lot to offer, with a great selection of arty offerings and bottomless brunches to check out over the coming weeks to name a few.

There’s the chance to check out affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city too, as well as plenty more besides.

Last but certainly not least, the Euros is here this month, and if you ever needed the perfect excuse to pack out a beer garden with your mates, this is it.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this June.

See Shakespeare in the Square

Catch some culture out and about in the capital this month, with a new take on Shakespeare's comedy All’s Well That Ends Well.

Shakespeare in the Squares is a not-for-profit touring theatre company which stages the bard's work in public spaces, and this summer they're touring across the city with a new production.

Things start in Leinster Square on June 5, before playing all across London and eventually concluding at Clevelend Square on July 12.

From June 5-July 12, various locations, free, https://shakespeareinthesquares.co.uk/tickets/

Head to the Marylebone Summer Festival

Marylebone Village

The Marylebone Summer Festival is back for a 20th anniversary special this month on Sunday June 9, and there’s all sorts coming to Marylebone High Street this year.

There’s a wide variety of family-friendly activities taking place, with a pop up mini golf course and a dedicated dog zone named ‘Bark in the Park’ – where you can sample beverages from a ‘pupuccino cart’, take part in doggy tarot card reading, as well as “pawtrait illustrations and silhouette profiles” to name a few activities.

Food and drink stalls will be on hand, or if you’re on a fitness kick, there's a wellness hub with free exercise classes with Lululemon.

June 9, Marylebone High Street, marylebonevillage.com

Enjoy a pizza feast in the name of charity

Fancy enjoying incredible pizza from world-renowned chefs, all while supporting a great cause?



Napoli on the Road was recently named the Best Pizzeria in Europe at 50 Top Pizza Awards 2024, and it’s welcoming guests for a special event this month in support of Refettorio Felix, which is a charity that works to combat social isolation and food poverty.

Michele Pascarella, who just happened to be awarded Best Pizza Chef in the World at 50 Top Pizza Awards 2023, is teaming up with Diego Vitagliano (whose pizzeria - 10 Pizzeria di Bagnoli - was awarded Best Pizzeria in the World at 50 Top Pizza Awards 2023) for a special event.

The pair have developed a six course tasting menu event at the restaurant in Chiswick, and good causes never tasted so delicious.

June 10, Napoli on the Road Chiswick, tickets £50, eventbrite.com

Take in all the action from the Euros

Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images





London comes alive when the football is on, and the Euros this summer promises to be another wonderful time to be a sports fan in the capital. Things begin with Scotland playing Germany on 14 June, with England's first game coming against Serbia on June 16.

Then, the round of 16 begins on June 29, with the semi finals on July 9 and 10, before the final takes place on July 14.

Londoners are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to watch games – but whatever you do, make sure you book well in advance because everywhere will fill up very quickly.

Big Penny Social in Walthamstow is the UK’s biggest beer hall and will be showing every match on three huge HD screens.

As ever, Boxpar k's venues in Shoreditch, Wembley and Crystal Palace are some of the liveliest spots to catch the action anywhere in the country. The Wembley and Croydon venues can hold up to 1,200 capacity, and you can guarantee the place will be rocking for England matches.

For larger groups, Vinegar Yard right by London Bridge Station will be showing all the matches on its huge al fresco screen (bear in mind that tickets can only be bought here in groups of eight).

For an inside option, one of the best sports bars in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action.

From June 14 to July 14, various locations

Raise a glass at Beavertown Brewery's Summer Collaboration Sessions



Beavertown

The capital’s buzziest brewery Beavertown is heading back to East London for a Summer Collaboration Session, taking over Hackney Bridge for a party on June 22.

Expect a big summer party, with bands and artists coming together for a day of free flowing beers, great music and good vibes. Why not grab yourself a Neck Oil and head on down?

June 22, Units 1-28, Echo Building, East Bay Lane, E15 2SJ, tickets from £8, skiddle.com

Check out the Soap Box Race at Ally Pally

Getty Images

An eccentric London tradition is back, with the Red Bull Soap race returning to Alexandra Palace.

This year, 60 amateur teams will race down a course in increasingly wacky, homemade vehicles, propelled only by gravity down the track in north London.

Thousands of visitors will be in attendance to cheer the teams on, as drivers hurtle ever closer to the finish line in one of the most unique events of the summer in the city.

June 22, Alexandra Palace, tickets from £22, redbull.com

Try a rose wine terrace in the City

PR Handout

Enjoy a taste of Provence with Roseblood, an exciting name on the French rose scene, which has teamed up with Pan Pacific London for an elegant, summer wine terrace in the city.



The pop-up, which runs until September, is celebrating the wine from Château d’Estoublon, which has been making wine in Alpilles in the heart of Provence since 1489. The rose is delicate, delicious and made for summer evenings, and the setting helps add more than a splash of sophistication to post-work or weekend drinks.

If you’re not in the mood for rose, there are Roseblood cocktails and sharing menu options including featuring charcuterie, fromage, crudités and Mediterranean flatbreads.

Until September, Pan Pacific, 80 Houndsditch, EC3A 7AB, panpacific.com

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club

Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

Saturdays during May, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Take a cocktail masterclass at a Saltburn-inspired bar

The decor at the newly opened Cocktail Club in Old Street is inspired by the hedonistic country pile Saltburn – but, thankfully, they decided against serving drinks inspired by Jacob Elordi’s bathwater…

The venue opened earlier this year and guests can book cocktail masterclasses, learning from some of the best in the business. Groups of six and over can book a two-hour slot of their choice any day of the week, and they’ll receive a “welcome drink, followed by learning how to mix, muddle, and shake 3 cocktails with our world-class bartenders”.

If you wanted to organise a more relaxed visit, the happy hour offers are well worth checking out too (two for £12 cocktails from 5pm to 8pm Monday-Thursday, 4pm to 8pm Fridays and 3pm-7pm on Saturdays).

Masterclass tickets £40pp, 63 Worship St, EC2A 2DU, thecocktailclub.com

Enjoy a Disney day out in the capital

Disney has arrived in London in a big way, with Disney100: The Exhibition taking place at London Excel into May and beyond.

There’s plenty for fans of the much-loved films to love here, including original artworks, artefacts, costumes, props and memorabilia celebrating the magic of the movies.

There’ll be plenty of interactive fun for families to enjoy together and the event will feature 10 galleries themed around classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to contemporary favourites like Encanto.

Until June 23, Tickets from £16, London Excel, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL, disney100exhibit.com

Hip Hop brunch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

Blues Kitchen

For a really stellar musical experience, with excellent food and vibes for days, the Blue Kitchen Shoreditch is offering one of the best brunch offerings we’ve seen in the city every Saturday.

The Hip Hop Orchestra brunch features an excellent live band, bringing to life nostalgic hip hop classic and R&B hits for audiences with three live sets. You’ll be just as struck by the superb musicianship as the food, which combines moreish BBQ with southern classics and interesting small plates.

There’s also plenty of veggie options – as well as one of the best vegan burgers you’ll find in the city.

Tickets start from £15 per person, which includes entry and a table. Bottomless drinks can be purchased as an add on at the check-out for £19.95.

Every Saturday, entry costs £15, 134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR, buy tickets here





