London in the sunshine is a wonderful thing, and summer is in full flow here in the capital.

The new season is bringing with it a host of events and activities, too. As ever, the capital has a whole lot to offer, with a great selection of arty offerings and bottomless brunches to check out over the coming weeks to name a few.

There’s the chance to check out affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city too, as well as plenty more besides.

Last but certainly not least, the Euros is here this month, and if you ever needed the perfect excuse to pack out a beer garden with your mates, this is it.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this July.

*Make sure to book in advance and check for availability before heading to the venue as some events are likely to sell out*

See Shakespeare in the Square

Catch some culture out and about in the capital this month, with a new take on Shakespeare's comedy All’s Well That Ends Well.

Shakespeare in the Squares is a not-for-profit touring theatre company which stages the bard's work in public spaces, and this summer they're touring across the city with a new production.

Things start in Leinster Square on June 5, before playing all across London and eventually concluding at Clevelend Square on July 12.

From June 5-July 12, various locations, free, https://shakespeareinthesquares.co.uk/tickets/

Take in all the action from the Euros

London comes alive when the football is on, and the Euros this summer has been another wonderful time to be a sports fan in the capital.

Londoners are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to watch games – but whatever you do, make sure you book well in advance because everywhere will fill up very quickly.

Big Penny Social in Walthamstow is the UK’s biggest beer hall and will be showing every match on three huge HD screens.

As ever, Boxpark 's venues in Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon are some of the liveliest spots to catch the action anywhere in the country. The Wembley and Croydon venues can hold up to 1,200 capacity, and you can guarantee the place will be rocking for England matches.

For larger groups, Vinegar Yard right by London Bridge Station will be showing all the matches on its huge al fresco screen (bear in mind that tickets can only be bought here in groups of eight).

For an inside option, one of the best sports bars in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action.

From June 14 to July 14, various locations





Try a rose wine terrace in the City

Enjoy a taste of Provence with Roseblood, an exciting name on the French rose scene, which has teamed up with Pan Pacific London for an elegant, summer wine terrace in the city.



The pop-up, which runs until September, is celebrating the wine from Château d’Estoublon, which has been making wine in Alpilles in the heart of Provence since 1489. The rose is delicate, delicious and made for summer evenings, and the setting helps add more than a splash of sophistication to post-work or weekend drinks.

If you’re not in the mood for rose, there are Roseblood cocktails and sharing menu options including featuring charcuterie, fromage, crudités and Mediterranean flatbreads.

Until September, Pan Pacific, 80 Houndsditch, EC3A 7AB, panpacific.com

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club

Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

Saturdays during May, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Take a cocktail masterclass at a Saltburn-inspired bar

The decor at the newly opened Cocktail Club in Old Street is inspired by the hedonistic country pile Saltburn – but, thankfully, they decided against serving drinks inspired by Jacob Elordi’s bathwater…

The venue opened earlier this year and guests can book cocktail masterclasses, learning from some of the best in the business. Groups of six and over can book a two-hour slot of their choice any day of the week, and they’ll receive a “welcome drink, followed by learning how to mix, muddle, and shake 3 cocktails with our world-class bartenders”.

If you wanted to organise a more relaxed visit, the happy hour offers are well worth checking out too (two for £12 cocktails from 5pm to 8pm Monday-Thursday, 4pm to 8pm Fridays and 3pm-7pm on Saturdays).

Masterclass tickets £40pp, 63 Worship St, EC2A 2DU, thecocktailclub.com

Hip Hop brunch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

For a really stellar musical experience, with excellent food and vibes for days, the Blue Kitchen Shoreditch is offering one of the best brunch offerings we’ve seen in the city every Saturday.

The Hip Hop Orchestra brunch features an excellent live band, bringing to life nostalgic hip hop classic and R&B hits for audiences with three live sets. You’ll be just as struck by the superb musicianship as the food, which combines moreish BBQ with southern classics and interesting small plates.

There’s also plenty of veggie options – as well as one of the best vegan burgers you’ll find in the city.

Tickets start from £15 per person, which includes entry and a table. Bottomless drinks can be purchased as an add on at the check-out for £19.95.

Every Saturday, entry costs £15, 134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR, buy tickets here

Indulge in buckets of lobster

Foodies are flocking to Burger & Lobster to try their limited-edition run of B&L buckets (inspired by a popular fast food chain...), where you'll get to indulge in two whole lobsters, half a pound of prawns, and unlimited fries and lemon and garlic butter sauce.

The bucket is enough for two to share and costs £95 - plus you'll get some mega Instagram content out of it.

Available for six weeks from 8th July from Burger & Lobster locations around London. This restaurant is super popular anyway, so be sure to book.

Various locations

Sip and shuffleboard

Shuffleboard has become a go-to spot for Londoners looking for post-office drinks and good vibes, and it's been given a summer update in the form of a terrace.

Electric Shuffle has transformed its terrace into a tropical paradise, serving limited-edition cocktails – created in collaboration with Casamigos tequila – from beach hut-style bars throughout the summer. The Spicy Watermelon Margarita is a banger!

Crowd-pleasing sharing plates like loaded waffle fries and juicy burgers are also on the menu.

Electric Shuffle is also offering a bottomless brunch package as part of its Electric Summer Festival. For £40, the two-hour session includes a Paloma slushie cocktail on arrival, a bottle of prosecco per person and unlimited sourdough pizza.

And not forgetting Electric Shuffle’s high-tech, supercharged version of shuffleboard, available inside, for those wanting to partake in some pre or post-festival competitive action.

Bookings can be made here





