London in the sunshine is a wonderful thing, and there's still plenty of summer to enjoy here in the capital.

The season has brought with it a host of events and activities, too. As ever, the capital has a whole lot to offer, with a great selection of arty offerings and bottomless brunches to check out over the coming weeks to name a few.

There’s the chance to check out affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city too, as well as plenty more besides.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this September.

*Make sure to book in advance and check for availability before heading to the venue as some events are likely to sell out*

Greenwich Comedy Festival at the National Maritime Museum

A whole host of blockbuster names are taking over the National Maritime Museum for the Greenwich Comedy Festival, which begins on September 11. Josh Widdicombe, John Kearns, Harry Hill, Mike Wozniak, Phil Wang, Alan Davies, Shaparak Khorsandi, Sindhu Vee, Simon Amstell, Nina Conti, Kerry Godliman, Ardal O'Hanlan are just some of the names involved in one of the biggest stand-up events of the year.

September 11-15, National Maritime Museum, SE10 9NF, greenwichcomedyfestival.co.uk

Golf in the city with Pitch London

Golf is growing all the time, but there’s not an awful lot of space to whack a ball about in central London - but that’s where pitch comes in.

Pitch, with venues in Soho and Liverpool Street, has paired top-end practice facilities with swish bar offerings and tasty food, as well as live sport screenings and DJ sets in premium venues with a members club vibe. Book in with a group of pals and enjoy a knock around famous courses on the simulators, tuck into delicious menu items and wash it down with an excellent drinks menu.

Golfers can book club fittings at both London venues, too, while the brand has also launched the Women’s Beginner Golf Academy, giving away 100 free beginner lesson packages with PGA Golf Professionals. Watch out for a third chain opening up in the capital as Pitch looks to expand with a site in Canary Wharf.

Various locations, pitchgolf.london

See pop legends like never before at ABBA Voyage





It's become a London staple, and for good reason - ABBA Voyage is the chance to see the legendary pop group like you've never seen before. The hugely popular virtual concert residency recently celebrated its second anniversary at the Olympic Park in Stratford and tickets are currently available for concerts up until May 2025. Tickets start from £21.50, and guests can chose to either spend the night on the dance floor, in the auditorium seating or hire their own dance booth.

Various dates, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, abbavoyage.com

Take part in Totally Thames

Totally Thames Fest, the annual celebration of the capital’s famous river, is taking place throughout the month, with a mix of in-person and virtual events. Discover more about the river’s past and future and get hands on with free family activities on Thames Day (September 22), as well as taking part in everything from choir workshops to walking tours and mudlarking masterclasses across the month.

Various dates and locations, thamesfestivaltrust.org

See a star cast in Waiting for Godot

Samuel Becket's absurdist classic Waiting for Godot is coming to the stage at Theatre Royal Haymarket this month, offering the chance for new audiences to discover one of the most celebrated British plays of the 20th century.

The voice of Paddington himself Ben Whishaw appears alongside Lucian Msamati, perhaps best known for his role as Salladhor Saan in Game of Thrones, in the new staging from director James Macdonald. The run begins on September 13 and runs until December. Tickets are available from £15 and more than 25,000 tickets will be made available from £25 or less.

From September 13, tickets from £15, 18 Suffolk St, SW1Y 4HT, trh.co.uk

Book in for Oktoberfest at German Gymnasium

German Gymnasium

It might be coming a month early, but it’s always a good time to grab a stein and enjoy great German boozing traditions – especially at a venue like German Gymnasium.

The popular restaurant and bar in Kings Cross is kicking off its celebrations on September 20, with a live oompah band entertaining audiences every Friday until the end of October.

Of course, drinks go without saying at an Oktoberfest – and the food promises to be excellent too.

The menu of curated Oktoberfest Spezialitäten features the likes of schweinebraten, which consists of a roast pork collar with red cabbage and dark beer sauce, as well as halbes hendl, which is a roast half hiken with warm potato salad.

Oh, and anyone turning up in lederhosen and dirndl gets a stein on the house.

From September 20 (live band every Friday), 1 King's Blvd, N1C 4BU, germangymnasium.com

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club



Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

Saturdays during September, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Take a cocktail masterclass at a Saltburn-inspired bar

The decor at the newly opened Cocktail Club in Old Street is inspired by the hedonistic country pile Saltburn – but, thankfully, they decided against serving drinks inspired by Jacob Elordi’s bathwater…

The venue opened earlier this year and guests can book cocktail masterclasses, learning from some of the best in the business. Groups of six and over can book a two-hour slot of their choice any day of the week, and they’ll receive a “welcome drink, followed by learning how to mix, muddle, and shake 3 cocktails with our world-class bartenders”.

If you wanted to organise a more relaxed visit, the happy hour offers are well worth checking out too (two for £12 cocktails from 5pm to 8pm Monday-Thursday, 4pm to 8pm Fridays and 3pm-7pm on Saturdays).

Masterclass tickets £40pp, 63 Worship St, EC2A 2DU, thecocktailclub.com

Hip Hop brunch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

Blues Kitchen

For a really stellar musical experience, with excellent food and vibes for days, the Blue Kitchen Shoreditch is offering one of the best brunch offerings we’ve seen in the city every Saturday.

The Hip Hop Orchestra brunch features an excellent live band, bringing to life nostalgic hip hop classic and R&B hits for audiences with three live sets. You’ll be just as struck by the superb musicianship as the food, which combines moreish BBQ with southern classics and interesting small plates.

There’s also plenty of veggie options – as well as one of the best vegan burgers you’ll find in the city.

Tickets start from £15 per person, which includes entry and a table. Bottomless drinks can be purchased as an add on at the check-out for £19.95.

Every Saturday, entry costs £15, 134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR, buy tickets here

