TikTokers deliver their verdict on Starbucks' new olive oil drinks

TikTokers are unsure how they feel about Starbucks’ new line of olive oil-infused beverages.

On the social media app, hundreds of Starbucks enthusiasts have posted their reviews of the new line, called the Starbucks Oleato.

Starbucks released the new line of beverages in Italy in February but decided to give American consumers an opportunity to try them at select locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, and New York.

There are three drinks, the Oleato Caffe Latte, Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso, and Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Each one is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

But the infused drinks are drawing a decisive line as people either love them or hate them.

TikToker cambriguest called one of the drinks “not bad” saying the olive oil did not change the flavor so much as the texture.

“I might add [olive oil] in. Maybe not every day,” cambriguest said.

However, other people felt the olive oil was quite strong.

TikToker JacVanek gave the drink a “5 out of 10” saying she didn’t like how much she could taste the olive oil.

Another TikToker, francoplayspiano, made a video saying the new olive oil beverages “tasted like s***.”

In a blog post, Starbucks explained that the idea for olive oil-infused coffee came from the former CEO of Starbucks Howard Schultz.



While Schultz was travelling around Silicy, he was introduced to the “Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day.” After doing so with his morning coffee, he decided to merge the two together.

“In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate,” Schultz said.

It seems the most notable feature of the new Starbucks Oleato drinks is the texture. Several people mentioned how the splash of olive oil changes the texture of the drink, adding a velvety lingering feel.

“The coolest thing is actually the texture of the oil, it kind of leaves something in your mouth- not in a bad way,” TikToker l3hcar said in her video.

But for others, the smooth, oily feeling left in their mouths was unappealing.

