Water's link to true happiness revealed in groundbreaking study

A new study has revealed that drinking water could be one of the pillars of happiness.

OnePoll's conducted a study in partnership with True Lemon of 2,000 people from the US and found that people generally experience around 57 "little things" that make them happy each week.

According to 36 per cent of the participants, simply drinking enough water brings them joy.

The results even displayed a correlation between hydration and those with a more positive outlook on life. For instance, 80 per cent of the US adults surveyed, who drank 10 or more glasses of water a day, emphasised the importance of finding the joy in the little things in life.

This was compared to those who drank a single glass or less a day, with just 48 per cent of participants believing the statement to be true.

A further 46 per cent of the hydrated adults said they were very happy, compared to just 22 per cent of the least hydrated group.

When talking about their outlook on life, 71 per cent of the study, who drank seven or more glasses a day, considered themselves "glass half full" types of people.

Meanwhile, just 38 per cent of the less hydrated could say the same.

The new study shone a light on the mental wellbeing of hydrated people, but also as we all know, water consumption can help avoid low energy, headaches, low mood, irritability, frustration and anxiety, as per the results.

"There are a variety of easy steps people can take to ensure they’re staying hydrated throughout the day," Heidi Carney, executive vice president of marketing at True Lemon said.

From carrying a water bottle with you on the go, to setting little reminders for yourself, there are different ways to get in the habit of drinking enough water. For those who don’t like the taste of water, drink mixes can also be a great solution. It’s all about finding what works best for you, to ensure you’re getting the hydration you need.

