We're forever wishing we could step inside our favourite movies (that's the whole point of 3D, isn't it?), and now Airbnb are physically transporting us to the worlds of our favourite characters through their immersive experiences.

Polly Pocket and Shrek are just some of the nostalgic favourites that have had their homes brought to life for fans to stay in, and their upcoming recreation may just prove to be the most popular yet.

Ahead of the upcoming Wicked: For Good release on 21 November, the travel brand has transformed an area of forest into a refuge known as 'Elphaba's Retreat', a replica of Elphaba Thropp's hangout spot from the musical movie.

Tucked away under an archway of twigs, moss, and florals, the cosy indoor-outdoor space boasts a fire pit, tea area, bed beneath the stars, and of course, a collection of Elphaba's belongings - including her hat and broom, glasses, mail, and posters taken from the streets of Oz where she's wanted.

One lucky guest (and their plus one), will be allowed to stay there for a day and night from December 6th - 7th, 2025, in what is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime stay.

But that's not all.

Up to 20 others will be granted access to a three-hour experience at the retreat with Grammy, Emmy, Tony-winning and 3x Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo herself, to truly immerse you in the world of all things Wicked.

"Elphaba taught me that our differences are what makes us powerful,” said Cynthia. “Her story transformed me, and I can’t wait to share that journey with you.”

The experience will include a fireside tea chat with Cynthia, a broom-weaving workshop with the forest's nature, a multi-sensory sing-along of the best Wicked tracks, and a guided exploration into Elphaba's world.

The hidden retreat can be found in Thousand Oaks, California, just outisde of Los Angeles.

Fancy your chances at sleeping in Elphaba's retreat? You can apply here before 20 November here.

