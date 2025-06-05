We've finally been given a peak at the next instalment of the Wicked franchise, the trailer for part two has dropped and fans are obsessed.

Wicked: For Good sees Galinda and Elphaba's friendship tested as Elphaba takes on the Wizard.

Dirtector Jon M. Chu recently announced there would be two brand new songs written by the original composer-lyricistStephen Schwartz, one for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and one for Galinda (Ariana Grande).

We also got a major spoiler in the trailer, Dorothy Gale will have a bigger role in the films than in the musical, where she's only shown as a shadow.

You can watched Wicked: For Good in theatres November 21, 2025.

