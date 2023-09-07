Woman gets stuck at passport control because no one believes how old she is

Delays at passport control are normally irritating, but it might not feel as insulting if the stoppage was thanks to you looking too good to be legal.

That's what happened to Ukrainian singer Natalia Dzenkiv, a 41-year-old who has surely topped the pride over-25s feel when they're asked for their ID in the off-licence.

At passport control, border guards allegedly did not believe she was 41, because she looked 'too young'.

Perhaps you can see why her age was in doubt.

Natalia says that airport staff believed she was in her 20s.

She told Lad Bible:

"When I found out the reason for my arrest, I even started laughing as it was the age in my passport.

I am already used to compliments about the way I look, but I couldn't have imagined that it might be a reason for detaining me."

If you need another reason to be jealous, know that Natalia was only allowed through passport control once her fame came into play.

According to Natalia several passers-by recognised her from her band Lama, and asked for her autograph.

