Woman runs out of date after spotting major 'red flag' - but not everyone agrees

People often share updates about their dating lives on social media, and one woman who went back to her date's house, couldn't believe what she saw.

In fact, the scene in front of her left her warning to "fake a family emergency" as an excuse to leave.

Jordan McNally (@missmcnallyyy) posted a TikTok where she looked concerned as she explained to viewers what was going on.

"I just got to his house and I'm in his bathroom, what the f*** is this?!!" she then proceeded to flip the camera around to show a large number of Herbal Essences bottles sitting on a wooden shower stool inside the shower.



"SEVENTEEN!!" she exclaimed in text after counting up the bottles.

"I'm about to fake a family emergency and dip," she added also using red flag emojis.





@missmcnallyyy What does it mean?!?!? #herbalessences #sponsorhim #redflag

Since sharing her bizarre discovery, Jordan's video has received a whopping 10m views, 1.3m likes, and over 15,000 comments from people who were just as baffled at why the guy had so many bottles, though some did also provide a possible explanation for the large quantities.

One person wrote: "Can we get an update?? Cause I cannot come to a reasonable conclusion and I need answers."



"Run, there is no logical explanation, no pro could outweigh this con," another person said.

A third person added: "My dad does this and can confirm he went to Costco and got a stellar deal."

"Uh uh idky [I don't know why] but that would send CHILLS down my spine like no I’m leaving," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "Maybe his mom extreme coupons."

