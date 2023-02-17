Woman who dates men half her age says older men are 'boring' and 'can't keep up'

A self-confessed 40-year-old "cougar" has revealed the reason why she dates as young as 18 - and it's because she believes older men ''can't keep up'' with her in the bedroom.

Shirley Rosemary Flynn from the West Midlands, says young men flirt with her all the time (both online and in person) and are particularly a fan of her 38J boobs.

The customer sales advisor younger preference started in 2015, that's when she began to think that men her own age were "boring" because they "didn't want to explore in the bedroom" like she wanted to.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was this dissatisfaction that led Shirley to expand her age range and explore relationships with men in their 20s and 30s - only to discover found she was far more sexually compatible with blokes several years her junior.

As a result, Shirley now exclusively dates younger men and is a proud cougar.

"If I want sex, I want sex now and don't want to wait for a blue pill to kick in," Shirley explained.

"A lot of men my age are rubbish in bed, and some can't even rise to the occasion in the first place.

"They roll over and play dead afterwards, which is so boring.

"Younger guys have more stamina and are more open-minded and exciting.

"They take one look at me and are ready to go.

"I need someone that can keep up with me, and younger men can go for miles."

Shirley has revealed she dates younger men because guys her age are "boring," and ''can't keep up'' with her in the bedroom SWNS

Shirley's is never short of male attention and would frequently have men approach her in the gym or contact her on social media - but sometimes the messages she receives aren't always appropriate.

"It's flattering when guys approach me, but sometimes the messages I receive are quite inappropriate," Shirley admitted.

“They often want nude or topless pictures, which makes me feel uncomfortable.

“I’ve had videos sent of men pleasuring themselves, once while he was holding a picture of me."

Since becoming a cougar, Shirley's youngest partner was 18 when they got together, and the couple had a relationship for three years before amicably going their separate ways, when he was 21 and she was in her 40s.

"Our families weren't keen at first, but eventually they could see that we were happy and were supportive," Shirley said.

“Most of his friends gave the thumbs up, they thought fair play.

“Some of his friends wanted a piece of me as well and tried it on.

“I don’t really want to settle down with a younger guy, it’s just a bit of fun.

“I’d rather have a toy boy for some fun rather than have to buy a vibrator."

Shirley - who is currently single - claims she often ends up "training" her young lovers due to their inexperience.

She said: "A lot of the younger guys I've dated were quite inexperienced, so I'd show them how it's done and what women really want in the bedroom.

"Most boys learn about sex through porn, which isn't realistic and can be damaging.

"I show them what it's like to be with a real woman."

Shirley credits celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Amanda Holden and Kim Kardashian for inspiring her to embrace her sexuality in her 40s.

“I like to keep my options open and don’t want anything long term or to settle down," she said, before detailing some of the cons of dating younger men.

“There’s a few downsides to dating younger men, as some are quite immature.

“Sometimes it’s like having to parent them, which I don’t want.

“It’s just a bit of fun, especially in the bedroom.

"Kim Kardashian and J-Lo are prime examples of being sexy in your 40s," Shirley added.

"They're showing that 40 is the new 20.

"There's nothing wrong with being a sexual woman in your 40s or 50s.

"People assume that we're "past it" but that couldn't be further from the truth for me.

"I only have sex with younger men because they have better bodies and have better stamina.

"I find men my age are boring in bed and can't keep up with me - I think some are afraid of me.

"But young men are crazy about me and I love it."

You can follow Shirley on Instagram @busty_malone_

Additional SWNS reporting by Ellie Fawcett.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

