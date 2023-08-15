Alcohol-free alternatives to drink while watching Women's World Cup in the morning

The Women's World Cup is well underway as England has made it to the semi-finals where they are up against tournament hosts Australia to secure a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Spain plays Sweden on August 15th in the other semi-final and so if England makes it, they will face either one of those European teams.

As the Women's World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand, footy fans in the UK have to watch the action unfold in the morning if they want to see it live due to the time difference.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Therefore, having a traditional beer or other alcoholic beverage in the pub this early is off the cards - however, there are other alcohol-free alternatives to be enjoyed from home or at work or wherever you're watching the game.

Here is a breakdown of what these are:

Coffee

Coffee provides a caffeine boost for fans watching the match iStockphoto by Getty Images

Coffee is what most people tend to reach for as their first beverage of the day, so many wouldn't need to change their routine in this instance.

If you're looking for that energy boost to concentrate on the morning games, then you can't go wrong with a cup of Joe.









Red Bull

Red Bull

Energy drinks like Red Bull provide a fruity taste but also provide the caffeine boost when needed to watch a morning game - plus they come in a variety of flavours such as the original, tropical fruits, watermelon, coconut and berry, apricot-strawberry, juneberry, and cactus fruit.

But if you're wearing an England shirt or supporting the Lionesses in general, then drinking the watermelon red can and the coconut and berry white can coordinate with the team's kit colours.





Alcohol-free beer

There are a wide range of alcohol-free beers available on the market iStockphoto by Getty Images

For those who want to have a taste of beer but do not want to feel the effects of having one, then alcohol-free beer is the way to go.

Nowadays, most beer brands have an alcohol-free alternative on offer such as Heineken, Birra Moretti, Beck's Blue, Peroni, San Miguel, Corona, Stella Artois and Carlsberg - there are plenty of options to choose from.

But it's not just beer that you can get alcohol-free, if you want a gin and tonic then Gordon's also has a booze-free option too.





Juice or Mocktail

Add a fruity twist to your morning beverage when watching the football iStockphoto by Getty Images

For something refreshing in the morning, fruit juice is a shout - but to make things fancier for watching the footy, you could always make a mocktail.

Some recipe examples include: a Virgin Mojito, Virgin piña colada and fruit punch.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.