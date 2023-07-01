Where to watch the Women's World Cup in London

There’s a major tournament for football fans to look out for this summer, with the Women’s World Cup set to take place.

It’s the first time the tournament has been co-hosted, with both Australia and New Zealand set to play host to games in the biggest event in the women’s game.

Things kick off on July 20 and the final will eventually take place on August 20.

Sarina Wiegman’s England side are looking to add the World Cup to their collection after victory in the Euros in 2022.

However, they’ll be missing captain Leah Williamson as well as Beth Mead and Fran Kirby through injury.

There are numerous places showing the games in London, but you’ll have to get up early to watch the games as they kick off in the morning for viewers in the UK.

The list of England group games is below:

Saturday July 22 - England vs Haiti, 10.30am

Friday July 28 - England vs Denmark, 9.30am

Tuesday August 1 - China vs England, 12pm

These are some of the best places in London to catch the Lionesses in action.

Boxpark (Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley)

Boxpark

Boxpark is always good for a party when the football is on, and all three venues in London are showing World Cup games. The Wembley and Croydon venues can hold up to 1,200 capacity, and you can guarantee the place will be rocking for England matches. It’s not just the live screenings either, as there’ll also be “fun-filled games, live performances, and a range of family-friendly activities” at the Croydon and Wembley locations as part of the family-friendly screenings.

Boxpark, various locations, boxpark.co.uk

Belushi's

With chains in London Bridge, Hammersmith, Camden, Greenwich and Shepherd's Bush, Belushis offer plenty of dependable venues to watch the tournament from.

If you pre-book, there’s also the chance to make use of their Prime Time Lager multi-buy offer of a five-bottle bucket for £25.00 across Belushi’s London locations.

Various locations, belushis.com

Four Thieves





Battersea pub Four Thieves are going all in for the World Cup this year, showing all the England matches and offering brunch to fans watching the Lionesses’s first game of the tournament.



Brunch tickets include a meal from the menu as well as bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys until 2pm, with all the action shown on the venue’s HD projector screen. Stick around after for bingo, music and party games, too.

51, Lavender Gardens, Battersea, SW11 1DJ, the-four-thieves.com





TOCA Social

TOCA Social

With the games starting early in the day, TOCA Social at the O2 is offering people the chance to work remotely while watching the games. A £20 ticket gets you unlimited tea and coffee and either breakfast or lunch, as well as plenty of plugs to power up your laptop. The ‘interactive football and dining experience’ could be a great place to check out the action this summer.

Peninsula Square, SE10 0DX, sevenrooms.com

Bar Kick

One of the best sports bars in East London is opening its doors for the Women’s World Cup. If you fancy making a day of it afterwards, the venue also has interactive dart boards and foosball tables to hire out.

Shoreditch High St, E1 6JE, barkicklondon.com





