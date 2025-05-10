100 Americans vs 100 Brits is the latest viral debate dividing everyone

Out with the 100 men vs one gorilla discussion, there's a new debate taking over social media...

This time, people are arguing who would win in a fight between 100 Americans vs 100 Brits, and it's bringing out patriotism from both sides of the pond.

The discourse appears to have started when people began to reply to a video from TikToker @2mwad_ who asked which country would come out on top in this hypothetical scenario.

"...I've got a new one, 100 British people vs 100 Americans. One big room, no weapons, who's winning?" he asked in a video that now has over 1 million views.





Unsurprisingly, there was a lot of fighting talk from the US in the comments section of the video.

One American wrote: "We already did this, we celebrate it on July 4th."

"I think 20 Americans vs 100 Brits is an easy dub," another person said.

Someone else added: "The British are too polite to win."

This has since sparked a lot of reaction from both Americans and Brits alike who have put forward their arguments as to why their country would win in the scrap, with some even sharing who they would choose to represent their side in the fight.

American comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr (@jamesjeffersonj) declared: "We're gonna whoop the Harry Potter out of your a**es, you don't want this issue for your country. We already got too much going on.

"...We don't even have to send 100, we could send 50 Florida men and that's all we need."





@jamesjeffersonj 100 Americans vs 100 British People, who winning?!🤣🤣#JamesAndreJeffersonJr





Meanwhile, another comedian, Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) posted a video saying she's "not even trying to be patriotic" but believes that "30 Americans could get the job done and take the W."

She took her argument one step further by listing the 30 people she had in mind for her "fantasy team" in this scenario against 100 Brits.

Some of these included "...two people from Appalachia born and raised among the mountain folk, two Floridans with a criminal record, two blue collar workers from Boston, one drunk Eagles fan born and raised in Philly, one Waffle House employee any state, one cornfed Midwesterner, one emo Midwesterner," and more.





@superkeara #stitch with @2mwad I may have accidentally named 31 but my point still stands





But the Brits aren't going down without a fight, as they have been sharing all the reasons why they would win against Americans.

British TikToker Max Balegde (@max_balegde) weighed in and defended his country.

"You Americans actually think you have a chance? Are you joking?" he said.

"Anybody saying Americans would win have clearly never walked through a council estate on an average Tuesday morning and witnessed a furious mum in her dressing gown screaming at her child in the street."

He added in the caption: "Nice try Americans but you don't stand a chance luvs."

@max_balegde Nice try Americans but you dont stand a chance luvs #uk #usa #comedy





TikToker Will Hallam (@willdhallam) also noted: "I honestly think that the Americans that say they would win that they would beat the Brits have got a very one-dimensional view of modern-day Britain.

"...You don't have women who go out for a night out in dark, bleak midwinter in the North or the Northeast because they are some strong people."

He added: "We don't have firearms to protect ourselves from imminent danger, we have to rely very heavily on our wits, our instincts, our in-built intuition."





@willdhallam 100 Brits v 100 Americans #british #america #brit #fyp #foru





The debate has since spread across other platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, as everyone backs their own country.

One person wrote: "I need a 100 Americans vs 100 Brits in an arena idc about the moral or ethical issues. This needs to happen."





"I’m sorry but if you think 100 Brits would beat 100 Americans you’re just dumb," a second person said.





A third person added: "'Who’s winning in 100 Americans vs 100 Brits,' America easily."

"The Americans who think that they’ll win if it’s 100 Americans vs 100 British clearly don’t know anything about the UK," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person shared: "100 British vs 100 Americans argument is killing me because the Americans actually think they'd win pls / 10 Scottish alone would take yous out."

At least the debate is bringing Americans together, as TikToker @eliana.rivas9 hilariously highlighted.

@eliana.rivas99 Let’s not forget who the real enemy is 🫡🇺🇸 #american #british #usavsuk #english #whowouldwin #usa #unitedkingdom #debate

