Robert Irwin weighs in on the 100 men vs one Gorilla debate

If you haven't heard about the viral debate, Who would win in a fight 100 humans or a fully grown gorilla, lucky you, and where have you been?

It's taken over the internet with scientists and everyones mums rushing to chime in.

Now wildlife conservationist, and Australian national treasure, Robert Irwin has had to get involved...

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings