Robert Irwin weighs in on the 100 men vs one Gorilla debate

Video
If you haven't heard about the viral debate, Who would win in a fight 100 humans or a fully grown gorilla, lucky you, and where have you been?
It's taken over the internet with scientists and everyones mums rushing to chime in.
Now wildlife conservationist, and Australian national treasure, Robert Irwin has had to get involved...
Why not read...
- Robert Irwin posts adorable throwback in DWTS announcement
- Robert Irwin in near-miss with python inches from biting face
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Up next Viral