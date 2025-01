1984 author George Orwell celebrated on new Royal Mint £2 coin

George Orwell, author of 1984 and Animal Farm, will be celebrated on a new £2 coin design.

Released to mark 75 years since the author’s death, the reverse or tails design of the Royal Mint coin pays tribute to 1984, a dystopian novel centred around the character of Winston Smith, who lives in a society restricted by totalitarian rule and mass surveillance.

Coin artist Henry Gray created what appears to be an eye but is a camera lens at the centre of the design.

The quote “Big Brother is watching you” encircles the camera lens, while the coin’s edge inscription bears another quote: “There was truth and there was untruth.”

Other literary figures who have been commemorated on £2 coins include William Shakespeare, Jane Austen and JRR Tolkien, the Royal Mint said.

George Orwell was a journalist and author whose works have influenced generations (Royal Mint/PinPep/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The works of George Orwell have influenced generations, and his most famous works are still being studied today – decades on from their first publication.

“I am delighted to share this unique design with collectors and fans of Orwell’s work, paying tribute to one of the most world-renowned authors of the 20th century.”

Author, journalist and visionary thinker Eric Blair, who wrote under the name of Orwell, highlighted social injustices through his work.

His lasting influence and impact on society can be heard in language used today.

The term “Orwellian” is often used to describe destructive regimes where the truth is being distorted and personal freedoms are being eroded, while “Big Brother” is also commonly used to describe situations where people lack privacy or where they are being severely controlled.

The George Orwell commemorative £2 coin will be available to buy in brilliant uncirculated, gold proof and silver proof versions from the Royal Mint’s website at 9am on January 15, with prices starting at £17.50.

From January 20, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, South Wales, will also be able to strike their own George Orwell £2 collectable coin.