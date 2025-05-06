Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at the Met Gala - and fans can't get enough

The Met Gala has come and gone for another year, but the stylish aftershocks of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme are still reverberating through fashion circles and social media feeds alike.

There were standout looks from across the red carpet, with sleek Louis Vuitton suits and Thom Browne’s designs making a noticeable mark on the famous Met steps. Celebrities embraced the brief with polished, considered style.

Among the most talked-about moments was Rihanna’s unexpected pregnancy reveal.

Arriving in a full Marc Jacobs look, she debuted her baby bump, confirming she’s expecting her third child — a reveal that quickly became one of the night’s most shared and celebrated moments online.

Excited fans flocked to social media to express their joy, with one writing: "This girl makes this sht look too easy. It’s feminine but pushing boundaries, once again. She took something old and put the modernity into it and the timing of her pregnancy is chef's kiss. Why? This defies traditional femininity norms."

Another penned: "This is the moment we've all been waiting for. Rihanna - and a special guest".

A third wrote: "Rihanna about to become the mother of 3 kids, Music, Fashion & Beauty mogul, raised an entire generation, 8 albums, ceo & founder of billion dollar brands. A self made superstar at it. They tried to STOP her bag & the universe said not on my watch. Beyond happy for her."

Meanwhile, many more joked that it meant another delay on new music, with one quipping: "Rihanna please stop getting pregnant, we want new music!"

