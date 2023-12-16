Nicki Minaj's appearance on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream breaks his viewership record

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and he recently broke his viewership record - thanks to a guest appearance from none other than Nicki Minaj.

A huge custom pink throne fit for royalty was ordered for the Queen of Rap, which Minaj was perched on as she spoke to Cenat ahead of her new album Pink Friday 2 which was released on Friday (Dec 15).

The 22-year-old streamer with 8.2m subscribers has previously had some star-studded guests with the likes of Offset, and Ice Spice, but the stream from Dec. 14 which saw the Super Bass rapper hang out with Cenat smashed his previous streaming record by 40,000, according to StreamsCharts.

At its peak, over 348,593 viewers tuned in to watch the stream, with the average overall being 227,874.

Around 22 minutes into the broadcast, Minaj thanked viewers for taking the time to watch the stream and also noted how Cenat's mother is from Trinidad like her.

"So let me just take this time to tell all 350,000 of you guys, first of all, I appreciate you for not only supporting me but for supporting this person right here," she said.

"His mom is from my country, so when I heard that I took a particular... not necessarily liking for you but caring about you."

However, she wasn't too impressed when Cenat didn't initially offer her a drink as she hinted that it's 'mad tacky' when guys don't do this and eventually asked the creator if he was slow when he didn't realise what she said.





@ace876media.ent1 😂 😂 now we see why Nicki Minaj say all of them is her sons #kaicenat #nickiminaj

Minaj also called Cenat "insecure," when he got defensive about getting his nails done.





@rap #KaiCenat got eaten up by #NickiMinaj all stream 🤣🤣 #RapTV #nicki #nickiminajedit #kaicenatclips #kaicenattv





During the stream, the 41-year-old also got to meet Cenat's mother and twin sister Kaia who appeared over the moon when they greeted Minaj with hugs.



'I love you so much. You're so beautiful,' Kaia said, who is a big fan of the star.





@youtubetwitchclips0 Kai cenats family meets nicki minaj!#viral #funny #kaicenatclips #nickiminaj

Another highlight included Cenat and Minaj participating in a fun dance battle alongside his pals, and family.







Minaj revealed that the Drake collaboration 'Needles' on her new album was supposed to be on the Canadian rapper's album For All the Dogs.

"Originally it was for Drake's album," she explained and noted how the song reminds her of their first collaboration 'Moment 4 Life' for Pink Friday.

"When I got it the first time, right, I was like, 'I hope something happens and it ends up being on my album, 'cause I like it.' And then what happened was, at the end Drake, and he was about to turn in For All the Dogs, he sent me two songs...

"Anyway, to make a long story short, that same day he also told me, 'Hey, I'm not using 'Needle' for the album because it doesn't fit the sonic vibe, but do you want it?' And I was like, 'F*** yes!'"

