50 Cent reveals worrying news about his Diddy documentary

50 Cent has always been vocal about his thoughts on Sean 'Diddy' Combs and the allegations against him. He's even taken it one step further by producing a Netflix documentary and has since revealed the challenges he's faced creating it.

During an appearance on GMA, the 49-year-old called it a "difficult project", because "every day, there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened."

The rapper compared the documentary to an "octopus," as it holds "so many powers and so many things going on."

When asked whether he expected the Diddy allegations, 50 Cent responded: "No, not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place."

The rapper's involvement in the documentary comes as no surprise, as he's been very outspoken about Diddy in the past. Their feud goes way back to before Diddy allegations came to light with 50 Cent's 2006 track 'The Bomb' making unfounded claims that Diddy knew who shot the Notorious B.I.G. Diddy has continuously denied any involvement.





Earlier this year, 50 Cent officially confirmed the documentary by sharing a screengrab of a feature published in Variety with the headline: '50 Cent Sets Diddy Abuse Allegations Docuseries on Netflix: 'It's a Complex Narrative Spanning Decades.'

In the caption, the rapper penned: "I been telling y’all about all this weird s***, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me, but I bet you believe me now!"

In a joint statement, 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton said: "This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,"

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

Diddy is currently behind bars and awaiting trial on 5 May 2025.

Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.

In a statement previously shared with Indy100, Diddy's attorney said about the wave of lawsuits from attorney Tony Buzbee: "The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number.

"As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.