Resurfaced comments from NFL star, Aaron Rodgers have sparked backlash after the quarterback suggested the HIV/AIDS pandemic was engineered by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During an appearance on the Look Into It with Eddie Bravo podcast in March, Rodgers suggested that the federal government helped Fauci into creating the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

He also called the HIV/AIDS epidemic the "blueprint" for the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Create a pandemic, you know, with a virus that's going wild, right? Only—he was given, Fauci was given over $350 million to research this, to come up with drugs, new or repurposed to handle the AIDS pandemic. And all they came up with AZ—was AZT."

Rodgers then goes on to acknowledge that he's not an expert:

"And if you do even a smidge of research—and I know, I'm not an epidemiologist, I'm not a doctor, I'm not an immunologist, whatever the f***—I can read, though. And I can learn and look things up just like any normal person, you know. I can do my own research, which is so vilified, to even question authority."

Rodgers also tried to connect Fauci's handling of the HIV/AIDS epidemic to the government's response to the coronavirus. As well as claiming Fauci had a "stake in the Moderna vaccine."

"But that was the game plan back then: create an environment where only one thing works. Back then, AZT. Now? Remdesivir—Remdesiviruntil we get a vaccine," Rodgers added. Remdesivir is an antiviral medication that stops the virus that causes Covid-19 from growing in the body.

Fauci helped develop treatments that enable people with HIV to live long lives. Additionally, under both the Trump and Biden administrations, he oversaw the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers offered no evidence to back up his claims whilst on the podcast.

The clip has now gone viral on Twitter/X, with many in shock at Rodgers' claims.

Rodgers faced backlash in 2022 for refusing to take the vaccine. Even though he claimed he was immunised against the virus, he turned out to be using homoeopathic treatment, rather than getting vaccinated.

