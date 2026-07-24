Adopted man discovered he had been working with his sister for two years

A man who was adopted as a baby found his birth family after realising he had been working with his sister for two years.

Dave Green, 60, was a bus station supervisor at Manchester Airport when he realised Andrea Urmston, who came into the station regularly to fill up vending machines, was a sibling, the BBC reported.

The pair shared an interest in motorbikes and had been friends for two years before a conversation about fostering in 2007 led Mr Green to reveal he had been adopted.

People don't meet like that, it's not what happens in everyday life, but ours are not everyday lives any more Dave Green

Ms Urmston, 53, told him her brother had been put up adoption and as they talked through the details they realised they had the same mother.

Mr Green told the BBC: “People don’t meet like that, it’s not what happens in everyday life, but ours are not everyday lives any more.”

When Mr Green went to meet his mother, who gave birth to him when she was 15, he realised he had driven past her home in Altrincham, Trafford, regularly as a bus driver.

Ms Urmston said the first meeting between her brother and their mother was “amazing”.

She said: “It was just something she had wanted so much and she just couldn’t believe it.

“It was a surreal moment, there was lots of tears and then we all just hugged.

“I couldn’t believe that I’d got my brother and my mum together.”

The siblings have found that despite growing up apart they share similar tastes – including taking their tea the same way and having a love of “tomato sauce butties”.

Mr Green said: “I have always thought it’s not what you have in your life it’s who you have in your life.

“Somebody or something gave me the thumbs up that day and things will never be the same again, things haven’t been the same for 20 years and they’re not going to be ever again because I’ve got the one thing in my life that I need to make it special.”