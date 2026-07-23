Women on TikTok are exposing a relatable fashion dilemma

There is always a new trend when it comes to women's fashion, from capris to tropical Y2K outfits. But to this day there still seems one problem we all have - where are the pockets?

This issue appears to be a universal experience for women who have taken to TikTok to share in their 'Get Ready With Me' GRWM videos. These clips show how they casually stuff their phones, lip gloss and bank cards into their bras before heading out because their outfits simply don't have anywhere else to put them.

"Being a woman means storing all of your stuff in your bra because we don't have pockets," One TikToker posted, while another similarly noted, "Putting everything in my bra when ion (I don't) have pockets because I'm a young ho," plus Love Island USA's JaNa Craig has posted showing how she also does this.

And the research from Echo Falls only confirms how much women do this as almost three quarters (73 per cent) of participants admit they've tucked their phone into their bra or clothing on a night out, while 64 per cent have carried a bank card there, 63 per cent photo ID, 61 per cent their keys and 51 per cent lip gloss or lipstick.









"Me in 20 years after keeping my vape in my bra at work everyday," someone else posted.

@chloecronenwett its like a little pocket





Presenter and podcaster GK Barry knows first-hand about this fashion dilemma.

"I cannot tell you the number of times I've gone out thinking, 'I'm not taking a bag, I'll be fine,' and then five minutes later I'm stood there holding my phone, my lip gloss, my keys and somehow everyone else's belongings as well," the social media star said, partnering Echo Falls who have designed the Carry-All top as a tongue-in-cheek response.

"Women's clothes never have proper pockets, bags ruin your outfit, and sometimes you just want to be hands-free with your friends and your drink."

Who else can relate?

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