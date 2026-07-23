Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey was recently released in cinemas, and when asked about his thoughts on AI, the two-time Academy Award winning director responded with a historical, but topical metaphor.

In a recent interview on the Hugo Décrypte, Nolan compared artificial intelligence to a Trojan horse “made of glass,” referencing how the Greeks presented the horse to Troy as a gift during the Trojan War, but there were soldiers inside the horse who were able sneak inside the city, attack and ultimately win the war.

“I think AI is a Trojan horse that everybody knows the Greeks are inside,” Nolan explained. “It’s a transparent horse, it’s made of glass. Everybody can see what’s going on inside of there.”

The director went on to describe how "fascinating" it has been to see how AI has "taken over Wall Street."

“I’ve never seen a technology advancing so rapidly, so completely rejected by the public. Everybody’s suspicion of it is so extreme, particularly young people,” he added,.

“The reaction to AI videos online and people my children’s age immediately calling it ‘AI slop’ and coining that term and just putting it in a box, which I think is a very healthy skepticism, because technology is always going to give us great gifts, as you say, but it has to be viewed with skepticism.

"The motives of the people giving it to us also have to be viewed with skepticism. That’s when we’ll get the best out of a new technology, rather than just blind faith that everything’s going to be great. It’s actually pretty encouraging to see young people in particular being so suspicious of it,” noted Nolan.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who has been critical of the casting in Nolan's The Odyssey, has said his AI platform Grok Imagine will make a “historically accurate” adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.

"Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer," the billionaire wrote on X.

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