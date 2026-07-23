Olivia Wilde has slammed billionaire Elon Musk, calling him a "creature" and sharing how she "deeply resents him" now.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the actor and director opened up about exploring misogyny in her previous work, noting conservative commentator Jordan Peterson, as an inspiration for Chris Pine’s character in 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling, and had previously criticised Peterson as a “pseudo-intellecutal hero to the incel community.”

“I was disturbed by what I saw as this kind of misogynistic philosophy that was being obviously weaponized in a way that was leading us to, you know, elect Donald Trump twice,” Wilde explained.

The 42-year-old added how she was “disturbed by what I saw as this kind of misogynistic philosophy that was being obviously weaponized in a way that was leading us to elect Donald Trump twice.”

In the film one of themes is about how men believe they're “more powerful than nature” citing Musk's obsession with ‘population collapse’.

On the topic of Musk, Wilde made her feeling clear about the world's richest man , “I really resent him now. I really deeply resent him,” Wilde said. "I met him many, many years ago."

Wilde then recalled how their paths crossed “before he turned into this creature” as she was involved with an organisation in Haiti that was building hospitals and schools, and Musk had expressed an interest in providing financial support.

"I think SpaceX had just built their headquarters in L.A, and I got to go on a tour because I wanted to see the rocket ships. And he was interested in donating money to an organisation that I was a part of in Haiti that was building hospitals and schools, and he was quite interested in donating money and, I believe he did donate a little bit of money, and that's appreciated."

As for her impression of him back then, she noted, "But I was kind of confused by him. I never would've predicted that he would go the path that he's gone now because he did seem really smart."

The Louis Theroux Podcast is available on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

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