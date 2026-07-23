GTA 6 LIVE: Price plans 'revealed' and official release date update shared

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, may have revealed its intentions with GTA 6's pricing. The company has also shared an official update on the GTA 6 release date too.

GTA 6 pre-orders are now live with standard and ultimate editions available. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load it from 12 November onwards.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next announcement, trailers, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar updates, gameplay leaks, map speculation and screenshots as they happen.

GTA 6 price plans 'revealed' There are claims on social media Take-Two Interactive may have revealed its gaming pricing plans now NBA 2K27 is available to pre-order. Both Rockstar Games and 2K are owned by Take-Two. The standard edition of NBA 2K27 is priced at $69.99 with the standard edition of GTA 6 costing $79.99. There was all sorts of speculation GTA 6 could be priced much higher than the industry standard of $70 and while it is at $80, there are claims Take-Two wants to keep $70 the norm for the rest of its portfolio by pricing NBA 2K27 at that price point. However that is speculation and Take-Two has not officially confirmed this.

ICYMI: GTA 6 release date official update from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 is still on course to release on 19 November as planned. With pre-orders open, it seems likely GTA 6 would stay on course from here until its release and in a letter to shareholders, Take-Two has confirmed that is the case. In the letter, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Fiscal year 2027 has the potential to be a major inflection point for our company, defined by groundbreaking entertainment experiences - led by the planned 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI - creative and operational excellence and record net bookings." Take-Two is expecting an operating cash flow of more than $1bn in this Fiscal Year.

XBOX GTA Online 'leak' reveals crucial GTA 6 details It seems XBOX may have revealed crucial details about GTA 6 and its expected upcoming online mode. Shared by X / Twitter user @SynthPotato via @GlowDevs, a screenshot of GTA 6 on XBOX appears to show different add-ons for the game, including 'Extra', 'Ultimate Edition Upgrade', 'Vintage Vice City Pack' and 'Story'. Under 'Story', it's described as an add-on and says: "Doesn't need to be installed." This seems to hint the single-player portion of GTA 6 would not need to be installed to play the speculated online mode when it becomes available and vice versa, in other words the online portion would not need to be installed to play single-player. Rockstar Games might even choose to do something similar to what it did with GTA Online and Red Dead Online, making the online portion of the game available to those who play the base game but also as a separate entity that can be purchased separately for those who want to play solely online and are not bothered about the campaign. None of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has shared a post on social media - for a Red Dead Online update. It said: "Know when to hold 'em and when to hold 'em up in this Red Dead Online Community-Inspired Outfit fit for a gambler or a gunslinger, created by Historical-Stock-303 of the r/reddeadfashion community. "Claim the pieces of this outfit free from the Catalogue."

GTA 6 countdown continues GTA 6 is now officially 4 months away from launch.

by u/Tight-Opinion9932 in GTA6 The GTA 6 countdown continues as Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing the game now being less than four months away from release. On a post from Tight-Opinion9932, Soft-Bad-7127 said: "IV months until VI." Mystikalrush said: "Remember it's the journey, not the destination. Once we are playing, no-one will post all these assumption theory threads making everyone go crazy, it's over, it's done, we are playing." Iambetterthanuhaha said: "PC version still 2 years away... Sucks." Subatomicfrogg said: "And still no trailer is crazy 🥀😭✌️" Turbulent-Spray-8438 said: "Snagged a Series X off marketplace for $380. Have a badass PC but no regrets either way."

GTA 6 release date countdown hits key milestone There's now less than four months to go until the most anticipated game of all time releases. GTA 6 is still currently scheduled to release on 19 November meaning there is now 123 days to go at the time of writing. We're getting there...

GTA 6 release date official update from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 is still on course to release on 19 November as planned. With pre-orders open, it seems likely GTA 6 would stay on course from here until its release and in a letter to shareholders, Take-Two has confirmed that is the case. In the letter, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Fiscal year 2027 has the potential to be a major inflection point for our company, defined by groundbreaking entertainment experiences - led by the planned 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI - creative and operational excellence and record net bookings." Take-Two is expecting an operating cash flow of more than $1bn in this Fiscal Year.

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