Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls open beta is live - everything you need to know

An open beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars is now live on PS5 and PC ahead of the game's full release next month.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars is an upcoming 4v4 tag-team 2.5D fighting game with an anime-inspired art style that's being developed by Arc System Works and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.



Players will be able to assemble a team of legendary characters from the Marvel universe to fight others and claim victory.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta.

What's in the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta?

The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta will feature 16 of the 20 playable characters at launch with six different fight stages included. It's not currently known if that will be the full amount of stages or if there will be more at launch.

It will let players jump into online ranked and casual matches in Battle Mode, play against the CPU or a friend in local Versus, learn the core mechanics in Start-Up Battle as well as practice and perfect techniques in Training Mode.

Players will also be able to play through three chapters of The Amazing Guardians' story and pick from one of many chibi avatars to explore the Open Lobby, interact with other players and pick up matches.

With access to a broad selection of launch characters and stages, players can learn moves, combos and strategies ahead of the full release.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta is live now / Marvel

What can I play the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta on?

If you have a PS5 or a PC with access to Steam or the Epic Games Store, you will be able to play the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta, even if you have not pre-ordered the game.

When does the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta start?

The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta is live right now.

When does the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta end?

The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars open beta runs until 7.59am BST / 2.59am ET on Monday (27 July) and 11.59pm PT on Sunday (26 July).

When does Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars release?

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Stars releases on 6 August. Like the open beta, it will release on PS5 and PC.

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