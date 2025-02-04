Swedish DJ, Alesso, has confirmed he'll be "slowing down" after 14 years of touring, after taking a blow to his health as a result of his relentless schedule.

The dance music icon, real name Alessandro Lindblad, took to social media after three months of silence to confirm why he'd been out of the spotlight, and not performing.

"I woke up with the loudest ringing in my ears," he told the camera. "I was in complete shock. It was not after a show. I just woke up, and it was so intense."

Alesso confirmed that after experiencing '10 out of 10' pain as a result, he was diagnosed with a severe case of tinnitus.

According to Mayo Clinic, tinnitus is "a ringing in the ears, even though no external sound is present", and it can coincide with hearing loss, as well as anxiety and depression. It's not always permanent, but can be a troubling time for those experiencing it.

@alesso An update for you. Special thanks to my incredible fiancé @Erin Michelle and @GaryBrecka for helping me deal with this #electronicmusic

While it can be caused by a number of things, in Alesso's case, it was likely due to the loud music his ears were exposed to after years of performing. Just last year, his schedule saw him take on a number of countries, across the USA, Europe, and Middle East. He most recently cancelled a show in Kuala Lumpur in January.

"I know it's super common in the music industry...but yeah I had a really difficult time dealing with this", he acknowledged, confirming that he'd now be "slowing down" his touring schedule.

"I've been doing this for 14 years now, and I've never taken a break...so I just took this as a sign to slow down, to prioritize my health and be more careful."

He went on to warn both fellow DJs and fans about the dangers of not wearing ear plugs at live music venues, adding: "We're only human."

The 'Heroes' artist has been met with a wave of support from followers too.

"You’ve touched so many lives with your music and energy, and now all those lives are sending that same energy back to you. Wishing you strength, healing, and a fast recovery. The world needs you", one wrote.

Another added: "This is why i wear ear plugs at every club or festival I attend! Everyone looks at me weird but i wanna protect my ears!"

Let this be your reminder to pack your Loops next time you head to a show.

