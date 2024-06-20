DJ charges £1,000 for 'annoying' song requests

A DJ from Colchester has come up with a genius way to deter people from requesting overplayed songs that don't fit the occasion.

Colin-Gingell Good (AKA DJ PressPlay) has been in the industry for 17 years and has recently introduced a "tongue-in-cheek" price list for inescapable tracks.

Songs such as Oasis' 'Wonderwall' cost a total of £500 – and The Killers' 'Mr Brightside' is listed for an additional £1,000. Meanwhile, 'Sex on Fire' by Kings of Leon will cost partygoers £250.



The resident DJ at Coda in Colchester even went as far as putting a "polite reminder" on the front of his decks.

The notice also adds a £50 charge for birthday shout outs, and "insisting you know better than the DJ" for £500.





Facebook





Speaking to the Daily Gazette, DJ PressPlay explained how most people have song requests, but "it doesn't always fit the vibe of the night or the crowd."

"When I’m, for example, playing a disco and soul night, you won’t hear anything metal or something by the Foo Fighters, it just doesn’t fit," he continued. "Some people don’t understand why we DJs do this, and that we are playing songs to keep the vibe going."

He described his innovative move as a "tongue-in-cheek joke" that the "majority" of people understand and have a "laugh about it."

"It is more for those people who do not take no for an answer and to keep from having discussions as to why I won’t play a song," he concluded.

